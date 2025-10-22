Ainnova Tech Accelerates U.S. Expansion with Acquisition of OTCHealth Inc.; Strategic Alliance with InnerScope Hearing Technologies Unlocks Retail Reach and Hearing Innovation

Ainnova Tech Inc., (“ Ainnova “) a global leader in artificial intelligence for early disease detection, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire OTCHealth Inc., (“ OTCHealth “) a U.S.-based innovator in hearing and preventive-care technologies. This acquisition marks a significant step in Ainnova mission to revolutionize preventive healthcare by integrating advanced AI diagnostics with proven retail distribution and hearing technology expertise.

As part of the share-based transaction, OTCHealth will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ainnova, significantly expanding Ainnova’s footprint in the U.S. market. The agreement is further strengthened by a strategic alliance with InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCID:INND), a publicly traded company (“InnerScope”) and shareholder of OTCHealth. InnerScope brings established retail agreements with Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and other leading U.S. retailers and healthcare service companies representing 15,000+ independent pharmacies -relationships that will now be leveraged by OTCHealth under Ainnova’s leadership.

Ainnova’s Proprietary AI Platform: Transforming Preventive Healthcare

Ainnova proprietary AI platform combines state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms with advanced retinal and auditory imaging to enable early, non-invasive detection of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders. The platform utilizes high-resolution retinal imaging and auditory analytics to identify subtle vascular and neural changes-often years before symptoms appear.

Key features include:

Autonomous Retinal Camera: Ainnova’s portable retinal camera captures ultra-high-resolution images, which are instantly analyzed by the AI system for biomarkers of diabetic retinopathy, hypertensive retinopathy, and other systemic diseases.

Multi-Modal Data Integration: The platform fuses retinal imaging data with auditory screening results and patient health records, providing a holistic risk assessment for early intervention.

Cloud-Based Analytics: Real-time, secure cloud processing delivers actionable reports to providers and patients within minutes, supporting rapid clinical decision-making and seamless integration into pharmacy and retail clinic workflows.

Continuous Learning: The AI engine is continuously trained on millions of global data points, ensuring evolving accuracy and the ability to detect emerging disease patterns.

Scalable Deployment: Designed for use in retail clinics, pharmacies, and remote settings, Ainnova’s platform empowers frontline healthcare providers to deliver advanced screening and preventive care at scale.

Leadership Perspective

“This acquisition is a pivotal milestone for Ainnova Tech as we accelerate our vision of making predictive, connected, and accessible healthcare a reality for all, “said Vinicio Vargas, CEO of Ainnova Tech. “By combining our AI-powered early disease detection platform with OTCHealth’s expertise and InnerScope’s retail reach, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative diagnostic and hearing health solutions directly to millions of Americans where they shop and receive care.”

Following the acquisition, OTCHealth will assume responsibility for the majority of day-to-day sales operations previously managed by InnerScope, enabling a seamless rollout of new preventive health solutions across the nation’s largest pharmacy and retail chains. This operational shift allows InnerScope to focus on advancing its next-generation hearing technologies globally and to bring these innovations to OTCHealth as part of its ongoing equity partnership. InnerScope will also hold an equity interest in Ainnova post-acquisition, aligning all parties for shared growth and success.

“We are excited to become part of Ainnova Tech’s global platform and to work closely with InnerScope to expand our impact,”said Mathew Moore, President of OTCHealth Inc. “Together, we can deliver AI-driven diagnostics and affordable preventive health solutions to more people, more efficiently than ever before.”

Ainnova’s integrated approach-combining retinal and auditory analytics-addresses the critical connection between hearing loss and chronic diseases such as diabetes. By enabling earlier identification of vascular and neurological changes, the company’s solutions open new pathways for proactive diagnosis and treatment.

With the upcoming launch of its autonomous retinal camera and a planned transition to public markets, Ainnova is poised to lead the next wave of predictive healthcare innovation-now with the added strength of OTCHealth’s operational expertise and InnerScope’s retail partnerships and technology pipeline.

About Ainnova Tech Inc.

Ainnova Tech Inc. is a health technology company pioneering early disease detection through artificial intelligence and advanced imaging. Its proprietary platform combines deep learning, multi-modal data integration, and cloud-based analytics to deliver predictive, accessible, and connected preventive health solutions for healthcare systems and consumers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.ainnovatech.com

About OTCHealth Inc.

OTCHealth Inc. delivers innovative digital health solutions and affordable medical, health, and wellness products online and through major U.S. pharmacies and retail chains. Its offerings include Bluetooth™ app-controlled over-the-counter hearing aids, a web-based AI hearing screening test, and an integrated guidance system for prevention and treatment-accessible via kiosks or online. For more information, please visit: https://otchealth.com

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC:INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies is a publicly traded company and a recognized innovator in hearing healthcare space. InnerScope holds retail agreements with leading U.S. pharmacy and retail chains and is focused on developing advanced hearing technologies for the global market. Through its equity ownership in OTCHealth and Ainnova Tech, InnerScope is positioned to benefit from ongoing growth and innovation in preventive healthcare.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“S.E.C.”). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

Media Contact:

Diana Quesada

Ainnova Tech, Inc

+1 (713) 714 0779

pr@ainnovatech.com

SOURCE: Ainnova Tech, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire