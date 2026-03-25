AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Enters Research Services Agreement with Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute to Support AI-Driven ECG Analysis

Agreement expands NeuralCloud’s role in cardiovascular research and academic collaborations

MaxYield™ platform to support heart rate variability analysis in post-exertional malaise research

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (“NeuralCloud”), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that on March 18th, 2026 the Company entered into a research services agreement with Dr. Kegan Moneghetti, MBBS (Hons) FRACP FCSANZ PhD, of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, to provide AI-powered ECG signal processing in support of an ongoing cardiovascular research study.

Under the agreement, NeuralCloud will apply its proprietary MaxYield™ ECG processing platform to existing ECG recordings supplied by the research team. The engagement supports a study evaluating heart rate variability (HRV) in healthy control subjects compared to individuals experiencing post-exertional malaise, with the goal of identifying measurable physiological differences using high-resolution ECG analytics.

This collaboration further reinforces NeuralCloud’s presence in the research and academic segment, supporting investigators with advanced ECG signal processing that converts real-world and legacy ECG data into structured, machine-readable formats suitable for statistical analysis and peer-reviewed publication.

As part of the engagement, NeuralCloud will convert raw ECG traces provided in PDF format into European Data Format (EDF) and process the files using MaxYield™. The platform applies AI-based methods to isolate and label key ECG waveform components, generating beat-level data and interval measurements optimized for downstream HRV analysis.

The Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute is internationally recognized for its leadership in cardiovascular research, prevention, and digital health. Findings from the study are expected to contribute to the growing body of research examining autonomic function and physiological responses to exertion, with publication anticipated within the coming year.

Dr. Kegan Moneghetti commented, “High-quality ECG signal processing is essential when studying subtle autonomic and heart rate variability differences. NeuralCloud’s MaxYield™ platform provides a structured framework for extracting ECG metrics from existing recordings, with potential applications in cardiovascular research.”

“This engagement highlights how MaxYield™ can support rigorous cardiovascular research using real-world ECG data,” said Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud and Chief Product Officer at AIML. “By transforming raw ECG recordings into structured datasets, we help research teams focus on discovery, analysis, and publication rather than signal cleanup and manual labeling.”

“High-quality ECG signal processing is essential for uncovering subtle physiological markers in research settings,” said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. “This engagement demonstrates how NeuralCloud’s technology can support leading academic institutions by delivering consistent, reproducible ECG analytics that integrate seamlessly into established research workflows.”

NeuralCloud’s services under this agreement are non-diagnostic and are not intended for clinical use, diagnosis, or treatment.

About the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute

The Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute is an independent, internationally renowned medical research institute dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The Institute combines world-class research with clinical translation to improve patient outcomes globally.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care. AIML’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB). For detailed information please see AIML’s website or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca. Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

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