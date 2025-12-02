AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Enters Pilot with Cornerstone Physiotherapy to Deploy MaxYield(TM) and Insight360(TM) for Elite Athlete Cardiac Performance Testing

Early collaboration supports development of Cornerstone’s emerging athlete-performance program and extends NeuralCloud’s ECG analytics into sports-science and human performance markets

Pilot ties MaxYield™ signal enhancement with Insight360™ performance analytics for Hyrox athlete testing

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (“NeuralCloud”), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a pilot collaboration with Cornerstone Physiotherapy (“Cornerstone”), a Canadian physiotherapy group, to evaluate NeuralCloud’s MaxYield™ signal-processing engine and Insight360™ performance analytics within Cornerstone’s developing elite athlete program.

Cornerstone, co-founded by physiotherapist Adam Brown, is currently conducting a limited pilot with competitive Hyrox athletes as part of a broader initiative to build an evidence-based, physiotherapist-led performance program. Hyrox is an emerging global competition format combining 8 kilometres of running with 8 functional workout stations, designed to challenge endurance, strength, and metabolic performance.

As part of this pilot, NeuralCloud will deploy MaxYield™ for 1-lead ECG enhancement and automated labeling, along with Insight360™-NeuralCloud’s performance-oriented custom reporting layer-to generate structured cardiac performance summaries for participating athletes. The pilot aims to assess how AI-enhanced ECG signals can support athletes in identifying training responses, fatigue markers, and cardiac efficiency during high-intensity functional fitness.

Insight360™ is NeuralCloud’s flexible, no-code reporting and visualization platform built for the performance, wellness, and consumer health markets. Designed for everyday users-including coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, and athletes-Insight360 enables the creation of custom, drag-and-drop performance reports using modular widgets. By pairing Insight360™ with MaxYield™, organizations can transform raw biological signals-including chest-strap ECG data-into clean, structured, and shareable performance insights.

“Cornerstone Physiotherapy is one of the most respected rehabilitation and performance groups in the country,” said Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud and Chief Product Officer at AIML. “Their early work with Hyrox athletes provides an ideal environment to validate MaxYield in human performance settings. This collaboration supports our broader strategy of extending ECG-based insights into sports science, where clarity, automation, and precision can meaningfully support athlete development.”

Adam Brown, Cornerstone Physiotherapy co-founder, added: “Our goal is to build an elite athlete performance program grounded in clinical expertise, objective data, and real-world testing. Hyrox athletes give us a unique population to understand the demands of hybrid endurance-strength competition. NeuralCloud’s technology allows us to explore how ECG data-processed cleanly and consistently-may enhance our ability to guide training and reduce risk during high-intensity workloads.”

Under the pilot framework, NeuralCloud will provide MaxYield™ for denoising and labeling raw ECG signals and will generate Insight360™ pilot-level reports to support physiotherapist review during testing sessions. The pilot will help inform product requirements for a potential athlete-specific Insight360 module, supporting NeuralCloud’s expansion into performance monitoring and human athletic optimization.

“This collaboration signals our continued progress in extending MaxYield™ beyond clinical and pre-clinical ECG interpretation,” said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. “Human performance is a natural adjacency for our technology. Working with a trusted organization like Cornerstone allows us to validate early use cases while moving thoughtfully into this new vertical.”

About Cornerstone Physiotherapy

Cornerstone Physiotherapy is one of Canada’s top-rated physiotherapy and rehabilitation providers, delivering advanced clinical care across musculoskeletal, neurological, and performance domains. Cornerstone is developing an elite athlete program grounded in clinical science, performance testing, and multidisciplinary expertise to support high-performing athletes across emerging competitive formats.

Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”)

The Company also announces the grant of 3,000,000 RSUs under the Company’s RSU/DSU Plan (“Plan”) to an officer and employees of the Company to acquire up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company. The RSUs were granted effective November 26, 2025 (“Grant Date”), vest one year from the Grant Date and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML’s website or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

