AIC to Spotlight High-Density Media Storage and Server Solutions at NAB Show 2025

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AIC Inc., a global provider of high-performance server and storage solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the NAB Show 2025, the premier event for broadcast, media, and entertainment technology. Taking place April 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, AIC invites attendees to explore its latest storage and compute platforms at Booth #SL3707.

With media workflows demanding greater storage density, processing performance, and reliability, AIC is showcasing a diverse lineup of platforms built to support video ingest, editing, rendering, and long-term content archiving.

Featured Demo:

EB202-CP-UG

In collaboration with Unigen

This compact 2U AI inference server features eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S modules, each powered by dual Hailo-8 accelerators. It delivers over 400 TOPS of performance and processes up to 21,500 FPS in ResNet50, making it an excellent fit for media companies implementing AI to streamline video analytics, metadata tagging, object detection, and automated content workflows. A live demonstration will be available at the booth.

Additional Featured Systems at Booth SL3707:

J2024-08-04X: High-density 2U JBOD optimized for scalable content archiving and backup in broadcast data centers.

High-density 2U JBOD optimized for scalable content archiving and backup in broadcast data centers. CB401-VA: A rugged, short-depth edge server suitable for remote field broadcasting, mobile production, and compact editing racks.

A rugged, short-depth edge server suitable for remote field broadcasting, mobile production, and compact editing racks. ES1-212-E0 / ES1-208-E0: Versatile 2U storage systems supporting mixed drive types, ideal for high-throughput post-production workflows and short-term content staging.

Versatile 2U storage systems supporting mixed drive types, ideal for high-throughput post-production workflows and short-term content staging. SB102-CA / SB201-HK: Performance-driven server platforms designed for on-prem media compute tasks, real-time encoding, and media asset management.

Performance-driven server platforms designed for on-prem media compute tasks, real-time encoding, and media asset management. SB407-VA: A high-performance server platform for GPU-intensive media processing applications such as rendering and AI-powered post-production tasks.

A high-performance server platform for GPU-intensive media processing applications such as rendering and AI-powered post-production tasks. J4078-02-04X: Large-capacity JBOD tailored for mass video storage and scalable tape replacement.

Large-capacity JBOD tailored for mass video storage and scalable tape replacement. HA2026-HC: Hybrid storage server supporting diverse media workloads with optimized bandwidth and compute balance.

“The NAB Show provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how AIC solutions power the most demanding media and entertainment environments,” said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. “From high-density storage for content archiving to compute systems that accelerate AI-enhanced video workflows, we’re enabling studios, broadcasters, and creators to do more with their data.”

Visit AIC at NAB Show 2025

Attendees can connect with AIC at Booth #SL3707 to see live demos and speak with solution experts.

About AIC

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, we have expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for our branded products.

Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at sales@aicipc.com.

