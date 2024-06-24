AI Vulnerability Scanning market Size to Grow USD 7,574.30 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.52% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AI Vulnerability Scanning market is Segmented by Type (On-premises, Cloud-Based), by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global AI Vulnerability Scanning market was valued at USD 3121.56 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7,574.30 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of AI Vulnerability Scanning Market:

The market for AI vulnerability assessment is being pushed by the growing requirement for strong cybersecurity defenses against increasingly complex and dynamic cyberthreats. AI-specific vulnerabilities are becoming more likely as organizations use machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) more extensively, which calls for the use of specialized scanning solutions. AI vulnerability scanners use cutting-edge algorithms to find and fix security flaws in AI models, shielding against criminal activity, data breaches, and adversarial attacks. The demand for AI vulnerability screening tools is being driven primarily by the increasing awareness of AI security concerns, regulatory constraints for strict data protection, and the integration of AI across multiple sectors, including banking, healthcare, and automotive. Furthermore, improvements in AI and ML methods boost these scanning solutions’ efficacy and propel the market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AI VULNERABILITY SCANNING MARKET

Because cloud-based AI vulnerability scanning provides scalable, effective, and all-encompassing security solutions, it is driving the growth of the AI vulnerability scanning market in major companies. By constantly monitoring and analyzing enormous volumes of data across enterprise networks, these cloud-based systems make use of cutting-edge AI algorithms to spot possible vulnerabilities in real time. Large businesses can effectively manage security across different and complex IT infrastructures thanks to the flexibility and scalability of cloud solutions, which guarantees strong defense against constantly changing cyber threats. Furthermore, cloud-based platforms’ centralized architecture makes it simpler to integrate and upgrade with pre-existing security frameworks, which improves overall resiliency. The market is expanding significantly as a result of large organizations prioritizing cybersecurity and the increased need for advanced, AI-driven vulnerability detection solutions.

The market for AI vulnerability scanning is primarily driven by the rise in complex cyberthreats. Organizations are becoming more cognizant of the necessity for sophisticated security measures as cyber threats escalate in complexity and frequency. When it comes to identifying and countering these contemporary threats, traditional vulnerability scanning techniques frequently fall short. Real-time detection and prediction analysis capabilities are provided by AI-powered vulnerability scanning solutions, which can detect possible security breaches before they happen. Organizations must make significant investments in AI-based security solutions in order to preserve business continuity and protect critical data.

One major element propelling the market expansion for AI vulnerability scanning is regulatory compliance. Tight laws are being passed by governments and business associations across the globe to guarantee cybersecurity and data security. Sufficient observance of regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA necessitates ongoing security vulnerability reporting and monitoring. AI vulnerability scanning systems offer thorough and automated security assessments, which assist enterprises in meeting these legal obligations. This ability not only guarantees compliance but also lowers the possibility of fines and harm to one’s reputation, which motivates more companies to choose AI-powered security solutions.

Another important element propelling the market for AI vulnerability scanning is cost effectiveness. Conventional security methods are resource-intensive and can require a large amount of manual effort, which raises operational costs. The identification and mitigation of security threats are automated by AI-powered vulnerability scanning solutions, which minimizes the need for significant human participation. Organizations save a significant amount of money because of this automation, especially big businesses with sophisticated IT infrastructures. Furthermore, early vulnerability detection reduces the possible financial effect of cyberattacks, which makes AI-driven solutions a financially viable choice for companies.

The market for AI vulnerability scanning is expanding due in large part to the need for real-time threat identification. Real-time security threat detection and response is essential in today’s fast-paced digital world. Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven vulnerability scanning solutions enable businesses to quickly respond to possible threats by offering continuous monitoring and instantaneous analysis of security weaknesses. Reducing the effects of cyberattacks and preserving the integrity of vital systems depend on this real-time detection capabilities. Adoption of AI-based security solutions is driven by the increased requirement for quick reaction to threats.

The market for AI vulnerability screening is being driven by several factors, including increased accuracy and precision. Conventional vulnerability scanning techniques can miss subtle security risks and generate false positives. On the other hand, AI-powered products use sophisticated analytics and machine learning algorithms to pinpoint vulnerabilities extremely precisely. This lowers the quantity of false alarms and guarantees that serious dangers are dealt with right away. Because AI-driven solutions are more accurate, security measures are more effective overall, which is why businesses looking for dependable and all-inclusive vulnerability management choose them.

AI VULNERABILITY SCANNING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The market for AI vulnerability scanning is dominated by North America because of the region’s strong emphasis on cybersecurity and technical improvements. Because there are so many tech businesses, financial institutions, and government organizations in the US that need to implement strong cybersecurity measures, the country is a big participant in this space. The development and uptake of sophisticated vulnerability scanning solutions are aided by the presence of significant AI and cybersecurity companies in the area. The industry is additionally driven by strict regulatory requirements, such as those imposed by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), which force firms to install extensive security measures. The increased frequency of cyberattacks in North America emphasizes the necessity for sophisticated AI-powered security measures.

