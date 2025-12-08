AI Voice Generator Market worth $20.71 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI Voice Generator Market is projected to reach USD 20.71 billion by 2031 from USD 4.16 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

AI Voice Generator Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 4.16 billion

USD 4.16 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 20.71 billion

USD 20.71 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 30.7%

AI Voice Generator Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is driven by demand for hyper-personalized customer engagement, conversational AI, voice automation, and omnichannel voice experiences.

By offering, the APIs, SDKs, & developer tools segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.7% from 2025 to 2031.

By technology, the neural text-to-speech (TTS) engines & speech synthesis segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 49.6% in 2025.

By voice type, Synthetic voice segment exhibits 37.1% growth rate during forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share of 40.9% in 2025.

The AI Voice Generator Market is advancing quickly as vendors adopt multilingual speech pipelines powered by self-supervised models that support 40–100+ languages and rare dialects, enabling large-scale localization for global brands. At the same time, gaming studios are increasingly using AI voices for NPCs and dynamic dialogue engines, reducing reliance on manual voice recording during pre-production. Additionally, the industry’s shift toward API-first voice infrastructure allows developers to integrate high-quality synthetic voices across applications with minimal effort, accelerating adoption across media, gaming, and enterprise platforms.

Synthetic voice adoption accelerates as neural and diffusion models drive faster, scalable audio production.

The synthetic voice segment is expected to register a higher CAGR than the natural voice segment during the forecast period, driven by rapid advances in neural TTS, diffusion-based audio models, and real-time voice cloning technologies. Enterprises across media, gaming, advertising, and e-learning are increasingly replacing traditional voice recording workflows with AI-generated voices that can scale across multiple languages, tones, and content formats. Synthetic voices now deliver expressive prosody, emotion control, multilingual accuracy, and near–human fidelity, enabling faster production cycles and substantial cost reduction. This shift is especially pronounced in high-volume content environments such as OTT platforms, training modules, podcast production, and marketing campaigns, where synthetic voices drastically reduce turnaround time—from weeks to minutes. The availability of API-first platforms further accelerates adoption by allowing seamless integration of synthetic voices into customer service tools, creator applications, and enterprise software. Additionally, growing demand for personalized and brand-specific voice identities encourages organizations to adopt synthetic voice generation to maintain consistent messaging across channels. The segment is also benefiting from growing acceptance of AI-generated voices in global localization pipelines, where scalable, multi-language output is increasingly essential. As quality improves and ethical safeguards, such as watermarking and consent-based voice cloning, mature, enterprises are rapidly shifting their budgets toward synthetic voice technology, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing segment.

Media & entertainment leads the market as AI voice powers high-volume content, localization, and dynamic audio creation.

The media & entertainment segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025, supported by its high-volume demand for multilingual dubbing, voiceovers, narration, character creation, and dynamic audio production. Streaming platforms, film studios, and broadcasters are aggressively adopting AI voice generators to reduce production costs, localize content across 20–50+ languages, and accelerate global release timelines. Traditional dubbing workflows are labor-intensive and slow, prompting media companies to integrate AI-driven voice synthesis to scale output while maintaining high quality. Gaming studios are also significantly contributing to market expansion, using AI-generated voices to prototype NPC dialogue, build dynamic speech engines, and iterate character audio rapidly during development.

Advertising and digital marketing teams increasingly rely on AI voices to produce personalized audio ads tailored to audience segments, strengthening performance-driven creatives. The rise of short-form content platforms and creator ecosystems further boosts demand for fast, consistent voice generation for narration and branded content. Media companies also benefit from the ability to maintain consistent voice personas across campaigns using custom AI voice models. As audience expectations shift toward global, localized, and multilingual content, AI voice technology has become a strategic asset for accelerating production cycles, reducing dependencies on physical studios, and ensuring creative flexibility—cementing the media & entertainment sector as the largest end user enterprise segment in 2025.

North America dominates the market, supported by strong AI infrastructure and early enterprise deployment.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the AI Voice Generator Market in 2025 due to its strong technology ecosystem, early enterprise adoption, and concentration of leading AI infrastructure providers. Major cloud vendors, speech technology companies, and AI research teams—based predominantly in the US and Canada—drive continuous innovation in neural TTS, real-time S2S, voice cloning, and multimodal speech diffusion models. Enterprises across media, telecom, retail, BFSI, and healthcare are rapidly deploying AI-generated voices to automate customer engagement, accelerate content production, and localize digital assets at scale. North America’s mature OTT, gaming, and advertising industries also generate significant demand for AI-driven voiceovers, dynamic audio, and personalized voice experiences. High compute availability through NVIDIA, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure accelerates the training and fine-tuning of large speech models, giving regional vendors a competitive edge. In addition, stronger regulatory clarity around responsible AI, data governance, and synthetic media disclosure encourages enterprises to adopt compliant AI voice systems with watermarking and consent frameworks. The region’s advanced digital spending patterns, rapid integration of voice technologies into enterprise workflows, and strong presence of creator and media production ecosystems collectively position North America as the dominant market in 2025.

Top Companies in AI Voice Generator Market:

The Top Companies in AI Voice Generator Market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Adobe (US), NVIDIA (US), Meta (US), OpenAI (US), ElevenLabs (US), Cisco (US), SoundHound (UK), AssemblyAI (UK), Freepik (US), Adobe (US), Deepdub (Israel), Voicemod (Spain), Murf AI (US), Speechify (US), Musico (Netherlands), Stability AI (UK), Descript (US), Runway (US), WellSaid Labs (US), Podcastle (US), Respeecher (Ukraine), Synthesia (UK), Soundful (US), AMAI (US), Camb.ai (UAE), PlayHT (US), Resemble AI (US), Lovo AI (US), AI Studios (US), Beatoven.AI (US), Aiva Technologies (Luxembourg), Beyondwords (UK), Picovoice (Canada), Soundraw (Japan), Dubverse (India), Listnr (US), and Simplified (US).

