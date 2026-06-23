AI medical conference returns to Miami July 10-12

Boss Doctors, a national physician-led organization where medicine meets business, will host the Boss Doctors Conference 2026 from July 10-12, 2026, at the University of Miami.

The three-day conference will bring together physicians, dentists, healthcare executives, practice owners, entrepreneurs, investors, real estate professionals, wealth managers, lenders, attorneys, accountants, consultants, technology founders, and industry leaders for an immersive experience centered on innovation, artificial intelligence, ownership, wealth building, leadership, and business growth.

For more than seven years, Boss Doctors has championed physician leadership in healthcare technology, entrepreneurship, and industry transformation. The annual conference serves as a platform where healthcare professionals gain practical strategies for expanding their influence and creating opportunities beyond clinical practice.

This year’s theme, “Educate, Innovate, and Invest with AI”, highlights the organization’s mission to equip physicians with the tools, resources, and networks necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

Conference Topics Include:

Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Practice

Healthcare Investment Opportunities

Wealth Building Beyond the Exam Room

Real Estate Investing

Leadership and Legacy

Media, Branding & Influence

Private Practice Growth

Business Ownership and Scalable Ventures

The conference will feature an interdisciplinary lineup of healthcare leaders and entrepreneurs, including:

Dr. Sejal Mehta, Dr. Bernard Ashby, Dr. Robert Russell, Dr. Geden Franck, Dr. Gerald Onuoha, Dr. Catrise Austin, Dr. Jasmin Robinson, Dr. Augusta Uwah, Rashard Johnson, Dr. Nkem Ezeamama, Brandy Mabra, Dr. Verniese Moore, Dr. Uzo Odili, and Vituity CEO Imamu “Mu” Tomlinson, MD, MBA among other distinguished speakers.

“Boss Doctors was created to help doctors think beyond traditional career paths and embrace opportunities to lead, innovate, and create lasting wealth,” said Dr. Tisha Rowe, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Boss Doctors. “This conference provides a unique environment where healthcare professionals can learn from industry leaders, build meaningful relationships, and discover new pathways to success both in and beyond medicine.”

While Boss Doctors was created to empower physicians and healthcare professionals, the conference is intentionally designed for the broader business ecosystem that supports healthcare ownership and wealth creation. Real estate professionals, wealth managers, lenders, attorneys, accountants, consultants, technology founders, investors, and strategic partners are encouraged to attend and connect with healthcare leaders who are building practices, launching companies, investing in assets, and expanding their influence beyond clinical care.

A special focus of the 2026 conference will be the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, examining how emerging technologies are transforming clinical care, business operations, patient outcomes, and investment opportunities.

Attendees will also participate in networking experiences, leadership panels, sponsor activations, and a VIP dinner designed to foster collaboration and strategic partnerships among today’s healthcare leaders.

Boss Doctors Conference 2026 is proudly supported by leading healthcare, business, and community partners committed to advancing physician leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Confirmed sponsors and partners include Eli Lilly, Currax, and Honeycomb Clinic with additional strategic partners supporting programming, networking experiences, and business development opportunities throughout the weekend.

Registration is now open.

For more information or to register, visit:

https://www.bossdoctors.com

About Boss Doctors

Boss Doctors is a physician-led organization where medicine meets business. Founded by Dr. Tisha Rowe, MD, MBA, Boss Doctors empowers healthcare professionals to build generational wealth through diversification, entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation. For more than seven years, the organization has fostered physician leadership in healthcare technology, ownership, and industry transformation by providing educational programs, networking opportunities, and business development resources that help healthcare professionals thrive beyond traditional clinical careers.

Website: https://www.bossdoctors.com

Media Contact

info@bossdoctors.com

Boss Doctors

Website: https://www.bossdoctors.com

SOURCE: honeycomb clinic

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire