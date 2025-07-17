AI Maverick Launches Enhanced Prospecting Platform to Deliver Human Like Outreach – No SDR Team Required

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. (OTCID:BINP) (“AI Maverick” or the “Company”) today announces the full rollout of its next-generation prospecting engine-enabling revenue teams to research, engage, and qualify prospects at scale without the need for additional headcount.

Key Capabilities

Comprehensive contact intelligence – Millions of structured and unstructured data points are aggregated into unified profiles, surfacing job changes, buying signals, and personal preferences in real time.

Context-aware communication – Adaptive language models determine the optimal channel, timing, and tone for each message, enabling the platform to support both transactional and consultative sales processes.

“This release moves AI Maverick beyond simple lead generation,” said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of AI Maverick. “By managing discovery questions, objections, and next-step scheduling, the platform now addresses the consultative side of selling-functions traditionally handled by experienced reps. In industries like insurance or transportation, where meaningful conversations are critical, automating those initial interactions can accelerate deal flow and reduce customer acquisition costs.”

Why It Matters

Replicating human-quality conversations at scale opens the door to fully automated sales funnels. AI Maverick enables companies to streamline both:

Transactional sales – Quotes, renewals, and re-orders managed end-to-end by the platform.

Consultative sales – Needs analysis, solution-fit discussions, and personalized recommendations delivered via AI-driven, multi-step dialogues.

Availability

The enhanced prospecting engine is available to all AI Maverick customers beginning today. Typical deployment is completed in under one business day. For demos, pricing, or partnership inquiries, contact maverick@aimaverickintel.com or visit www.aimaverickintel.com .

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a growth-focused artificial intelligence company acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The Company enables intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other verticals, delivering long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, the Company’s ability to secure funding, and the success of product development and commercialization initiatives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

Stay Connected

Website | www.aimaverickintel.com| OTC:BINP | X: @AIMaverickIntel

Media Contact

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

(905) 505‑0770

Email: maverick@aimaverickintel.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

SOURCE: AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire