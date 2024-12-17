AI in Gaming Market to Grow by USD 4.5 Billion (2024-2028), Rising Adoption of AR and VR Games Driving Revenue Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends – The global AI in games market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.65% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of ar and vr games is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing emergence of cloud gaming. However, network latency in between games poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Charisma Entertainment Ltd., COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD., Electronic Arts Inc., Konami Group Corp., Latitude, Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PrometheanAI Inc., Side Effects Software Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Theai Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Unity Software Inc., and Vivendi SE.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 – 2022 Segment Covered Type (AI enabled platforms and AI enabled games), Technology (Machine learning, Natural language processing, Computer vision, and Robotics), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Charisma Entertainment Ltd., COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD., Electronic Arts Inc., Konami Group Corp., Latitude, Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PrometheanAI Inc., Side Effects Software Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Theai Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Unity Software Inc., and Vivendi SE

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Cloud gaming’s adoption is growing due to its accessibility and cost-effective structure. Grid computing enables streaming of high-quality games to devices via wired or wireless connections. Cloud gaming eliminates the need for expensive hardware and offers click-to-play simplicity. AI plays a crucial role in optimizing cloud costs and enhancing gaming experiences. The global AI in games market will benefit from this trend, with AI-driven techniques like auto-scaling and cost visualization helping businesses control expenses.

The AI market in the games industry is experiencing significant growth. With the integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), games have become more interactive and engaging. Real-time analytics and machine learning technologies are used to enhance the player experience. Two prominent AI applications are NPCs (Non-Player Characters) and predictive analytics. NPCs provide realistic and dynamic gameplay, while predictive analytics help players improve their performance. Companies are investing in AI to create more and personalized gaming experiences. The use of cloud computing and GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) enables the processing of large amounts of data in real-time. The future of AI in games is bright, with advancements in natural language processing and computer vision set to revolutionize the industry.

Market Challenges

The AI in Games market experiences a major hurdle in the form of network latency. This delay between a player’s action and the game server’s response can negatively impact gameplay, particularly in multiplayer scenarios. Factors contributing to latency include internet connection quality, geographical distance, network infrastructure, player numbers, and server load. Despite its impact on market growth during the forecast period, efforts are ongoing to mitigate latency and enhance user experience.

In the rapidly growing AI in games market, developers face several challenges. They need to ensure that AI-powered gameforms are engaging and realistic, requiring complex programming and large datasets. Data collection and management is a significant challenge, as is ensuring that AI systems can adapt and learn in real-time. Additionally, integrating AI into existing game engines and ensuring compatibility with various platforms can be difficult. Furthermore, privacy concerns and ethical considerations must be addressed when implementing AI in games. Overall, the integration of AI in games presents numerous opportunities, but also requires careful planning and execution to overcome these challenges.

Segment Overview

This ai in games market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

1.1 AI enabled platforms

1.2 AI enabled games

Technology

2.1 Machine learning

2.2 Natural language processing

2.3 Computer vision

2.4 Robotics

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 AI enabled platforms- AI platforms in the gaming industry facilitate the development, deployment, and maintenance of deep learning and machine learning models. These tools enable faster and more accurate data analysis, prediction, and action-taking, enhancing game production. Companies like Microsoft and Alphabet AI lead this change, offering advanced graphics, real-time interactions, and player behavior insights. AI’s impact on game immersion and realism, through ray tracing and AI-powered virtual characters, is driving market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The AI in Games market is experiencing significant growth, with advancements in AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning driving innovation. Virtual and augmented reality technologies, such as Microsoft HoloLens 2, are integrating AI to provide experiences. AI-generated content, including 3D representations and image upscaling, is enhancing the gaming experience. Euphoria, a middleware system, is utilizing AI to create realistic character behaviors. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and others are leveraging AI technologies, including neural networks and ray tracing, to deliver more engaging and predictive gameplay. Network latency is being addressed through AI-enabled platforms, while GPUs and CPUs continue to play crucial roles in powering 3D games. Data analysis and prediction are key applications of AI in gaming, providing personalized experiences for players.

Market Research Overview

The AI in Games market refers to the integration of artificial intelligence technology in the development and creation of video games. This includes the use of machine learning algorithms for character behavior, non-player character interactions, and game design. AI in games can enhance the player experience by creating more realistic and dynamic game environments. It can also be used for game development tools, such as procedural content generation and game balancing. The use of AI in games is becoming increasingly popular, with many developers exploring its potential to create more and engaging gaming experiences. The applications of AI in games span across various genres, from strategy and role-playing games to first-person shooters and sports simulations. The future of AI in games holds great promise, with advancements in technology expected to lead to even more sophisticated and interactive gaming experiences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

AI Enabled Platforms



AI Enabled Games

Technology

Machine Learning



Natural Language Processing



Computer Vision



Robotics

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

