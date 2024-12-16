AI Futurist Maurice Conti to Return to Ellucian Live Mainstage

Back by popular demand, thought leader and technology innovator to share the latest AI advancements and insights

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Maurice Conti, an AI futurist, TedX speaker and deep tech authority, will return as a mainstage speaker at Ellucian Live 2025, the industry’s premier global technology conference. Mr. Conti will share updates on the state of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is transforming industries like higher education as a follow-up to his keynote presentation on the same subject at Ellucian Live 2024.

“AI is truly a game-changer for higher education and we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Conti back to the mainstage for Ellucian Live 2025 to deliver an encore presentation on this rapidly evolving technology,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. “Our audience was inspired by Mr. Conti’s masterful storytelling and thoughtful real-world examples, and we’re eager to see the evolution of AI over the past year through his eyes. This will be a don’t miss moment in Orlando!”

Ellucian Live will be held April 6-9, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, bringing together the largest global community of institutional leaders, technologists and administrators in higher education to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

Click here for more information on Ellucian Live 2025 and registration details.

ABOUT MAURICE CONTI

Maurice Conti is among the architects of the cutting-edge emerging technologies that are evolving humanity and the world around us: Artificial Intelligence, immersive reality (AR/VR/XR), advanced robotics and manufacturing, and technology for sustainability. He is a rare blend of hands–on practitioner and big thinker.

He is a sought-after and trusted advisor to the leadership teams of global companies, including Amazon Web Services, Lululemon, Mercedes AMG, NielsenIQ, Ralph Lauren, and Blackline Systems, on how to think about and deploy AI for the benefit of people and business. Working at the intersection of disruptive innovation, emerging technologies, and the future of work, cities, mobility, and climate, Conti is a vocal champion for the creation of technologies whose foundations are rooted in positive, human-centered purpose.

Exclusively represented by Leading Authorities speakers bureau, Conti takes audiences on a provocative and illuminating deep dive into how technology is changing the ways we live, work, and conduct business. He offers future-focused insights and actionable strategies to help organizations across industries understand what’s coming in the future, why it matters for them, and how to prepare for, and thrive, in this unprecedented era of disruption and transformation. More than 12 million people have watched his popular TED talks, and his engaging speaking style, deep subject-matter expertise, and relatable insights are based on decades of work “in the trenches” with leading brands, including Nike, Tesla, Disney, Amazon, Airbus, and Ford.

Previously, Conti served as the chief innovation officer at Alpha, a long-term innovation organization created by Telefonica to conceptualize and carry out breakthrough moonshot projects. Before that, he was the director of applied research and innovation at Autodesk, where he led new product ideation, prototyping, and development. Among his expansive portfolio of innovative impact, he and his teams built and improved upon various AI, robotics, and fully immersive virtual reality products, and he also owns various patents in these areas. His teams also developed moonshots in clean energy, education, sustainability, food, and cybernetics. Conti’s outstanding track record for building unusually diverse, high-performing, risk-taking teams and leading them to impactful, large-scale results precedes him. He focuses on fostering a culture of trust, daring, and pride in exceptional performance — an approach he has fine-tuned from his experiences working in design teams and collaborating with global organizations on pushing successful disruptive innovation projects to reality.

In addition to his standing at the forefront of tech and innovation, Conti is an explorer of geographies and cultures. He has sailed around the globe once and has been halfway around twice. In 2009, he was awarded the Medal for Exceptional Bravery at Sea by the United Nations, the New Zealand Bravery Medal, and a U.S. Coast Guard Citation for Bravery for risking his own life to save three shipwrecked sailors.

With visions of a world where humans and machines are empowered to work together to solve business and society’s most pressing challenges, Conti continues to help organizations bring to life a positive, successful, and sustainable future.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian’s innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

Jess.Weston@Ellucian.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-futurist-maurice-conti-to-return-to-ellucian-live-mainstage-302332508.html

SOURCE Ellucian