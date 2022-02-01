AHF To Host National Conference On Affordable Housing, Rent Control, and Homelessness

National Conference On Affordable Housing, Saturday, October 1st, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Nate Holden Theatre, Los Angeles

Housing Is A Human Right, key legislators and media partners to host and moderate national conference to discuss affordable housing solutions

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) and key state and local legislators will host a “National Conference On Affordable Housing” on Saturday October 1st, 2022 at the Nate Holden Theatre in Los Angeles. This national conference will feature elected officials along with community leaders from 6 different states (MA, IL, MN, NY, CO and CA) including National Coalition for the Homeless, the Bring America Home Campaign, Housing is a Human Right (AHF), Tenants and Neighbors New York, Hope Center of Chicago, Massachusetts Tenants Alliance, Pomona United for Stabilized Housing, Tenants Together, Santa Monicans for Renters Rights, Progressive Democrats of America and more. Additionally, this event is sponsored by Housing is a Human Right and Los Angeles Council Office of Heather Hutt (10th District).

WHAT: National Conference on Affordable Housing, Rent Control and Homelessness WHEN: Saturday, October 1st, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. WHO: SPEAKERS: Josh Haskell (Moderator), ABC7 News

Tammi Mac (Moderator), KJLH Radio, 102.3FM

Hon. Ben Allen, CA State Senator

Hon. Heather Hutt, Los Angeles City Councilmember (10 th District)

District) Hon. Sue Himmelrich, Mayor, City of Santa Monica

Tony Vazquez, Board of Equalization

Lindsey Horvath, West Hollywood City Councilmember WHERE: Nate Holden Performing Arts Center 4718 W Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016 WHY: Many cities throughout the United States, like Los Angeles, are facing an affordable housing and homelessness crisis. Rents have skyrocketed, homelessness is on the rise and residents face gentrification and displacement. Advocates representing six states from across the country will convene to share best practices on how to win and overcome challenges regarding affordable housing, rent control, tenant rights and homelessness.

“Hosting this national conference is a way for community members, key legislators, and the media to come together and have a much needed discussion on ways to combat the homelessness crisis not only affecting Los Angeles but the entire country,” said Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing Is A Human Right. “With so many unhoused individuals dying on the streets each year, finding affordable housing and rent control solutions is long overdue.”

