Agronomics Limited Announces Dissolution of Meatable

Agronomics Limited (“Agronomics” or the “Company”) (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company focused on clean food, reports that the board and shareholders of its portfolio company Meatable B.V (“Meatable”), have resolved to dissolve the legal entity and its related group companies and to terminate all operating activities.

Throughout 2025, Meatable has been subject to a variety of foreseeable and unforeseeable risks and uncertainties, which have had an impact on the company’s ability to execute its strategy and deliver its expected performance. In particular, the company was unable to obtain continued funding from either existing shareholders or from new investors. Following a thorough review of strategic options, the board and shareholders have concluded that an orderly wind-down of the business is the most appropriate course of action. The winding-up of Meatable will be conducted in accordance with the applicable statutory liquidation procedures.

To date, Agronomics has invested a total of £7.9 million in Meatable, which prior to this news was carried at £11.9 million and will now be written off to zero. This position represented c.8.10% of Agronomics’ last stated Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2025.

Jim Mellon, Executive Chair of Agronomics, commented: “While this outcome is disappointing, we believe the decision has been taken responsibly and in the best interests of all stakeholders. Agronomics continues to actively manage its portfolio and remains focused on supporting its wider portfolio of businesses with strong long-term growth potential.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focused on investment opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies developing technologies that produce food and materials historically derived from animals, offering solutions for improved sustainability, human health, and food security.

A full list of Agronomics’ portfolio companies is available at www.agronomics.im.

