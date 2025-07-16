AgriFORCE Launches Alberta Compute Site, Strengthens Strategic Asset Accumulation Framework

AgriFORCE Powers Up Alberta Compute Site and Advances Strategic Reserve Framework First Mobile Gas-to-Compute Deployment Operational Under BlueFlare LOI

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) today announced the successful launch of its first decentralized compute site in Alberta. Developed under its previously announced Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy™, this deployment marks a significant milestone in AgriFORCE’s broader digital infrastructure strategy and reserve framework.

Turning Natural Gas Into Compute Output

Commissioned on June 17, 2025, the Berwyn site is now fully operational, transforming previously stranded natural gas into productive compute capacity used for digital asset generation.

Deployment highlights include:

425 kW BlueFlare Energy module fully operational

Compute fleet racked and generating digital output within weeks

BlueFlare OS™ enabled for remote monitoring and optimization

Site uptime stabilized and contributing to AgriFORCE’s digital reserve model

“We’ve built a system that can go from flare gas to fully operational in a matter of weeks,” said Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriFORCE. “This isn’t just about speed-it’s about unlocking value from energy that would otherwise be wasted. Our infrastructure-first approach is designed to deliver long-term, scalable performance.”

Strategic Reserve Framework: Generation + Accumulation

AgriFORCE is advancing a digital reserve strategy that combines in-house generation with opportunistic market accumulation. With recent momentum across the broader digital asset market, the Company sees long-term value in accumulating select digital assets as part of its treasury framework.

Key components of the strategy include:

Allocating up to 50% of net capital inflows to strategic digital asset purchases

Retaining up to 50% of internally generated output for long-term holdings

Leveraging a low-cost blended approach: mobile compute + market entry

Evaluating stable-value digital infrastructure to enhance liquidity and settlement

This model is designed to strengthen financial resilience while maintaining flexibility across market cycles.

Modular Infrastructure at Speed

The Berwyn site is the first milestone in AgriFORCE’s modular compute strategy. Leveraging BlueFlare’s mobile gas-to-power systems, the Company bypasses traditional energy and permitting barriers to deliver compute infrastructure quickly and at scale.

AgriFORCE currently has 6 MW of power infrastructure deployed across Alberta and Ohio, with exclusive access to over 50 MW of natural gas and a pipeline exceeding 100 MW. Upcoming deployments in Oyen and Hinton are expected to follow the same rapid buildout model.

“We’re not dependent on grid access or long development cycles,” said Polimeni. “This infrastructure is designed to be nimble, scalable, and tied directly to the energy source.”

Built for What Comes Next

Beyond digital reserves, AgriFORCE is laying the groundwork for future decentralized compute applications. These may include:

AI inference workloads requiring localized, energy-secure compute

Edge/far-edge applications for industrial and telecom sectors

Secure off-grid compute use for institutional workloads

Stable-value digital payment rails for infrastructure monetization

The Company believes modular, gas-powered systems represent the future of scalable, location-agnostic infrastructure-and that controlling energy is key to unlocking new digital frontiers.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE (NASDAQ:AGRI) is a high-conviction, energy-led technology company operating at the convergence of clean power and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the Company develops and operates decentralized compute platforms powered by mobile, off-grid natural gas systems.

Website: www.agriforcegs.com

About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare Energy™ delivers modular gas-to-power systems that enable fast, flexible deployment of off-grid compute infrastructure. Its telemetry-enabled software stack supports remote operation and real-time optimization.

Website: www.GoBlueFlare.com

Investor Relations

Phone: +1-561-717-1742

Email: info@agriforcegs.com

SOURCE: AgriFORCE Growing Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire