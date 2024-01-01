AGBO Co-founders Anthony and Joe Russo Honored With Iconic Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

Link to images | Courtesy of AGBO



LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ahead of the March 14 release of their newest film The Electric State on Netflix, acclaimed filmmakers and co-founders of independent studio AGBO, Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man, Extraction), were honored with a prestigious handprint and footprint ceremony at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood. The event recognized the Russo Brothers’ unparalleled contributions to film and television, highlighting their 14 number-one global openings and over $7 billion in global box office earnings, positioning them as the third highest-grossing directors in history.









Special guests in attendance included actors Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Electric State), Alison Brie (Community) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), as well as Bryan Lourd, co-chairman and CEO of CAA, Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and film producer and director Louis D’Esposito.

In heartfelt remarks honoring the Russo Brothers’ legacy, Pratt said, “ They’re really known for their family-style approach to filmmaking. Not only working literally with members of their family but really fostering a sense of trust and collaboration amongst their cast and their crew. When you’re with the Russo Brothers, you’re with family.”

“ The very nature of my brother’s and my relationship is collaboration. And we know that this moment is as much your moment as it is our moment. Because no story gets told without the help of dozens of dedicated, passionate partners working hand in hand, building a story together, brick by brick,” said Joe Russo, co-founder and partner of AGBO.

“ Being able to share in the experience of cinema both as film fans and filmmakers has been one of the most meaningful parts and greatest thrills of our lives,” said Anthony Russo, co-founder and partner of AGBO. “ The movie theater has always been a type of sacred space for us. And the Chinese Theatre is one of the world’s greatest movie temples. It keeps the flame lit.”

Members of the AGBO executive team joined the celebrations in support of the Russos, including screenwriters Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely; Donald Mustard, AGBO Partner; Chris Brearton, AGBO Partner; Angela Russo-Otstot, AGBO Chief Creative Officer; Dominic Hughes, AGBO Chief Scientific Officer; and Jake Aust, AGBO Chief Innovation Officer.

About AGBO

Founded in 2017 by Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO is an independent studio dedicated to shaping the future of storytelling across film, television, and gaming. Known for record-breaking successes, AGBO has delivered 14 global #1 openings and over $7 billion in box office, including Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s highest-grossing film. Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while The Gray Man and Extraction rank among Netflix’s biggest hits. AGBO’s Citadel universe has expanded globally, with Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny becoming top Prime Video originals. The studio recently wrapped The Bluff for Amazon MGM, and Citadel Season 2 is currently in post-production. AGBO is also producing Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) with Marvel, with the Russo Brothers set to direct.

