AGBO Announces Appointment of Pete Wanat as President of Interactive Technology

Gaming sector veteran to develop ground-breaking immersive experiences for AGBO audiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AGBO, the artist-led independent studio helmed by co-founders and award-winning directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Partners Donald Mustard and Chris Brearton, announced today the appointment of Pete Wanat as President of Interactive Technology. In this newly created role, Wanat will spearhead the studio’s gaming strategy and propel its commitment to immersive digital experiences to new heights. He will report to AGBO’s Chief Creative Officer, Angela Russo-Otstot.





The addition of Wanat to AGBO’s leadership team builds on the company’s recent strategic hires, including Partners Donald Mustard, a co-creator of Fortnite and former Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, and Chris Brearton, former head of MGM Studios who architected the iconic studio’s sale to Amazon. AGBO also recently added Dr. Dominic Hughes as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Hughes is a Visiting Scholar in the Logic Group at the University of California-Berkeley and most recently spearheaded numerous AI initiatives at Apple.

“ AGBO’s masterful approach to storytelling and commitment to rich world-building uniquely positions us to create revolutionary new interactive entertainment,” said Donald Mustard, Partner at AGBO. “ Pete’s unparalleled expertise and deep understanding of game development and interactive platforms will allow us to seamlessly integrate our characters and stories into new, unforgettable projects. With his leadership, we can create expansive universes that extend across film, television, and gaming—offering audiences deeper ways to engage with our stories.”

“ Today’s announcement reflects AGBO’s commitment to pioneering the future of storytelling,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Officer at AGBO. “ Pete is a visionary in the gaming industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him as a key member of our team. His expertise will enhance our ability to leverage AGBO’s unified asset pipeline, empowering us to create seamless narratives and experiences that bridge both linear and interactive mediums.”

“ AGBO is at the forefront of empowering artists to innovate by incorporating their original IP into new forms of interactive entertainment,” said Wanat. “ I look forward to leveraging my deep passion and experience in gaming to support the in-house teams, expand the studio’s capabilities, and build upon AGBO’s culture of innovation and collaboration.”

Wanat is a dynamic game production executive with over 25 years of experience in the video game industry. Known for his ability to develop critically acclaimed games, he has worked with some of the world’s most iconic intellectual properties across film, television, and sports. His portfolio includes major franchises such as Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, Aliens, LEGO, South Park, and Despicable Me, along with numerous games with the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Before joining AGBO, Wanat served as Chief Creative Officer at Nifty Games and previously held the role of Vice President of Games for Universal Pictures Digital Platforms Group. His career has been defined by close creative partnerships with leading filmmakers including Chris Meledandri, Gore Verbinski, and Christopher Nolan to bring beloved cinematic worlds to life through interactive entertainment. Among his most notable projects are Scarface: The World is Yours, Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Jurassic Park, The Thing, and NBA Jam.

Amid the continued evolution and growth of the digital world, the expansion of AGBO’s in-house interactive team further positions the studio for success as the premier destination for artist-led global storytelling across diverse formats.

About AGBO

Founded in 2017 by Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO is an independent studio dedicated to shaping the future of storytelling across film, television, and gaming. Known for record-breaking successes, AGBO has delivered 14 global #1 openings and over $7 billion in box office, including Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s highest-grossing film. Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while The Gray Man and Extraction rank among Netflix’s biggest hits. AGBO’s Citadel universe has expanded globally, with Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny becoming top Prime Video originals. The studio recently wrapped The Bluff for Amazon MGM, and Citadel Season 2 is currently in post-production. AGBO is also producing Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) with Marvel, with the Russo Brothers set to direct.

Contacts

Marian Koltai-Levine



mkoltai@agbo.com

Molly Bloom



Kristen Kehlet



agbo@fgsglobal.com