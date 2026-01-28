After 91% Growth, Fully Remote AI Digital Gathers Entire Workforce in Barcelona for First Time

The Navigators Summit 2026 marks inaugural global off-site for the AI-native media consultancy

AI Digital, a fully remote AI-native media consultancy, is bringing its entire workforce together in Barcelona, Spain for The Navigators Summit 2026 -the company’s first global off-site. The multi-day event marks a milestone for the growing organization, which has expanded 91% in the past year.

The summit agenda combines strategic team activities with a full-day conference addressing 2026 priorities, product roadmap presentations, and collaborative problem-solving. In addition, the summit will feature a guest speaker session with Ethan Mollick, the Ralph J. Roberts Distinguished Faculty Scholar and Associate Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Mollick’s research focuses on the effects of artificial intelligence on work, entrepreneurship, and education.

“While AI Digital has built our company on a remote-first model, we’ve realized that certain conversations need a different bandwidth,” said Elizaveta Bortnikova, COO of AI Digital. “You can’t sketch on a whiteboard over Slack or build accelerated trust through scheduled calls alone. This strategic week makes the other 51 weeks more effective.”

AI Digital remains committed to its fully remote model while prioritizing initiatives that maintain a strong cultural environment where employees feel connected, supported, and motivated. This approach has achieved an 85% company-wide retention rate. Among early-career talent, over 90% of trainees and junior specialists pass their probation period, with early-career retention remaining above 90% after one year.

“Remote work works brilliantly,” Bortnikova noted. “But remote-first doesn’t mean remote-only. It means being intentional about when physical presence creates value that remote collaboration cannot replicate.”

AI Digital is a AI-native media consultancy and innovation partner powered by an Open Garden framework. Founded in 2018, AI Digital’s global team of 450 specialists connects clients to audiences through a unique blend of human expertise and advanced technology, delivering unbiased, AI-enhanced media solutions for brands and agencies. The company partners with all major advertising platforms to deliver measurable results aligned with clients’ business objectives and brand KPIs.

