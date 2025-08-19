Afinida Revenues Grow 13% – on Pace for Record-Setting Year

Company reaches its highest six-month revenues to date and cuts operating expenses while expanding its client base

Afinida, Inc. (OTCID:TREP) (“Afinida,” “the Company”), today announced it had achieved 13% revenue growth-totaling more than a million dollars-while cutting more than 5% in operating expenses during the first half of 2025, compared to the same time period in 2024.

The sharp rise in revenue growth represents the highest revenue total for any six-month period in Afinida’s history and is highlighted in the Company’s recent unaudited six-month report covering both Q1 and Q2, ending June 30th. This year saw increased net revenue of $1,278,725 compared to Q1-Q2 2024 ($11,104,073 vs. $9,825,348), and a reduction in total operating expenses ($6,372,101 vs. $6,709,098).

The Company’s strong revenue growth was driven primarily by new client acquisitions through Afinida Marketing and the completion of audits for Professional Employer Organization (PEO) clients by Afinida Accounting.

“We’re very pleased with the latest numbers,” said Afinida’s Chief Operating Officer, Julie Neill. “2025 continues to show great potential. Our expanding client base reflects growing confidence in our services as we raise the bar in a competitive B2B marketplace.”

Afinida’s expansion in recent months has accelerated revenue growth and provided additional income opportunities, and the Company expects to continue that momentum heading into Q3-Q4 and beyond.

Afinida continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving business needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional shareholder value.

