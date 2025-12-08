Aeonian Resources Outlines Plans for Inaugural Drill Program at the Koocanusa Copper Project, Southeastern British Columbia

Aeonian Resources Ltd. (“Aeonian” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:ALTN) is pleased to provide an update on its planned inaugural diamond drill program at the Koocanusa Sediment-Hosted Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia. With all required permits in place, the drill contractor secured, and archaeological surveys complete, the Company is preparing for drilling by March 2026.

Highlights

Drill ready and fully permitted: All permits, surveys, and access preparations are complete, positioning Aeonian to begin its inaugural drilling at Koocanusa in March 2026, pending completion of the current financing.

High priority target with strong indicators: Initial drilling will test the Jake Target, where shallow copper mineralization and well-defined chargeability anomalies coincide with a favourable anticlinal fold structure.

District scale potential: Drilling at Jake aims to intercept the chargeability anomaly, confirm the Revett-style copper model, and establish structural controls that will guide district scale expansion along the 50 km copper trend.

Model supported by strong analogues: Koocanusa exhibits strong structural and stratigraphic continuity with Montana’s Revett copper belt, supporting the potential to define a continuous, basin scale sediment-hosted Cu-Ag system in southeastern BC.

Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources, commented:

“Koocanusa is a rare opportunity to test a district scale sediment-hosted copper system in British Columbia. With permits secured and targeting refined through geological, structural, and geophysical datasets, we are now positioned to move into the first phase of drilling at the Jake target, pending completion of our financing. The hinge of the Jake Anticline represents an ideal location for focusing mineralizing fluids, and the historical drilling nearby confirms that copper does occur down-dip within the Middle Creston Formation. We are excited to begin drilling and to advance the Koocanusa Project toward its first subsurface discovery.”

Figure 1. Koocanusa Copper Project priority target locations

Initial Drilling to Test the Jake Target

The first phase of drilling at Koocanusa will focus on the Jake Target (Figure 1), a structurally favourable zone located approximately 32 kilometres south of Cranbrook with direct road and trail access. Drilling will test a 500 metre-long chargeability anomaly identified within the Middle Creston (C2) Formation, initially highlighted in a 2017 historical Induced Polarization (IP) survey(1). The anomaly occurs approximately 50-100 metres below surface and is interpreted as a potential sulphide-bearing horizon. The horizon geometry exhibits a gentle eastward dip, consistent with Aeonian’s structural mapping and geological interpretation of the Jake Anticline hinge zone (Figure 2).

The Jake Target sits within a parasitic fold developed along the larger anticline, a setting considered ideal for focusing copper-bearing fluids and forming stratabound mineralized horizons. This structural context is further supported by the presence of sedimentary horizons exposed at surface, where rock sampling has yielded high grade copper and silver, including values up to 3,188 ppm (0.32%) copper with 3.5 g/t silver (Sample SK10-392), and 2,265 ppm (0.23%) Cu with 31.1 g/t silver (Sample DA15-24), supporting the presence of a near-surface mineralized system along strike and up-dip of the geophysical response(2).

Figure 2. Above: (Top) plan of drill proposed drill collars at the Jake Target in relation to surface sampling and drone magnetics; (Bottom) same area in section with 2017 IP results showing targeted chargeability anomalies2.

Low-Impact Initial Drill Plan with Room to Expand

Aeonian has engaged Flamingo Drilling Ltd. as the drill contractor. Rehabilitation of select legacy trails began in October 2025, enabling safe, efficient access to the proposed drill site. The initial program will consist of two diamond drill holes at the Jake Target (approximately 300 metres each) from a single drill pad, minimizing surface disturbance during the early stages of exploration (Figure 2).

These first holes at Jake are designed to:

intercept the identified chargeability anomaly interpreted to be a sulphide-bearing horizon,

document lithology, mineralogy, and structural features critical for confirming the Revett-style copper model, and

establish critical downdip control points for 3D modelling and follow-up targeting.

Initial drilling at the Jake Target will ideally validate the exploration model and guide expansion drilling along the broader 50 km copper trend, defining the scale, continuity, and discovery potential of this under-explored district. Additional permitted high-priority targets include the Yahk, Gilnockie, and Barkshanty areas, which all show similar coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies, including fold-trap structures. Surface sample results at these locations include:

Yahk West – up to 0.23% copper and 31.1 grams per tonne silver (Sample ID SK10-377 2 )

Yahk East – up to 0.55% copper and 9.0 grams per tonne silver (Sample ID SK10-378 2 )

Barkshanty – up to 0.29% copper and 9.9 grams per tonne silver (Sample ID TK15-270 2 )

Gilnockie – up to 0.18% copper and 1.6 grams per tonne silver (Sample ID SK10-3772)

Historical Drilling Supports the Jake Target Model

A historical 2017 drill hole (SFJR-17-013) completed by Kootenay Silver Inc., located approximately 500 metres southeast of Aeonian’s proposed drill holes at the Jake Target, intersected 130 metres of mineralized Middle Creston rocks, including visible native copper, chalcopyrite, and minor bornite. Assays returned copper values up to 698.4 ppm Cu, confirming the presence of a broad zone of copper mineralization in the down-dip extensions of the Jake Anticline.(3)

While the 2017 hole was drilled along the limb of the anticline, Aeonian’s planned holes will test the hinge zone, a setting considered more favourable for structural and stratigraphic mineral traps in Revett-type sediment-hosted copper systems.

Strong Regional Analogues

Sediment-hosted copper systems in the Creston-Revett Belt are known to host large copper-silver deposits such as the Libby (Montanore) Project in northwest Montana, owned by the Hecla Mining Company. These deposits are known as district scale assets with strong orebody continuity, moderate grades, and long mine life potential. Like Libby, the Koocanusa Project targets copper-bearing sulphides and native copper within folded, permeable units of the Belt-Purcell Basin. Hecla’s continued interest in advancing the Libby Project demonstrates the viability of large-scale, responsibly developed Revett-style sediment-hosted copper systems in this region.

Aeonian cautions that mineralization at nearby and geologically similar deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Koocanusa; however, the geological parallels provide a strong framework for exploration.

Financing to Support and Expand the Program

Aeonian’s current non-brokered private placement (see October 20, 2025, and December 4, 2025, news releases) is intended to support and expand the 2026 drill program beyond the initial planned holes. Additional drilling at Jake, as well as first-pass testing of other high-priority targets is planned subject to capital raised and fulfilling permit conditions. The Company will provide an update and confirm its exploration plans following the close of the financing.

References

1 IP Survey reported in Assessment Report 34146, 2017

2 Samples from historical data reported in Assessment Report 36545, 2016

3 Drilling reported in Assessment Report 37418, 2017

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. He has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release since such data is historical.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a new copper district in southeastern British Columbia. Its flagship Koocanusa Copper Project lies within the Purcell Basin, part of the same geological belt that hosts major sediment-hosted copper deposits across the border in Montana. Aeonian has outlined a 50 km fertile corridor with multiple drill ready targets supported by strong geochemical and geophysical data. With multi-year permits, strong Indigenous partnerships, and a disciplined, science-driven approach, Aeonian is well positioned for near term copper discovery in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. For additional information, visit the Company’s website www.aeonianresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

“Andy Randell”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 349 2090

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian’s public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Aeonian Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire