Aeonian Confirms 50-km Copper-Fertile Corridor at Koocanusa; Airborne Survey Refines Fold Targets and Highlights Feeder Fault

Aeonian Resources Ltd. (“Aeonian” or the “Company“) reports results from a helicopter-borne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the western Koocanusa Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia. The new data strengthens the Company’s geological modelling of copper mineralization within the upper Creston Formation (Revett Formation equivalent). This geophysical survey provides compelling structural targets for follow-up.

District-scale corridor: Geophysical interpretation outlines a NNW-SSE corridor approximately 50 kilometres (“km”) long within the Creston Formation that Aeonian considers to be the primary copper-bearing unit.

Strong geophysical-geochemical agreement: Magnetic highs show spatial correlation with prior field samples which graded 0.2% or greater copper collected on surface. These results supporting target ranking objectives.

Fold controls on mineralization: Two well defined regional fold hinges demonstrate associated parasitic “trap” structures; geophysics also expresses a third, previously unknown and untested hinge.

Prospective feeder structure: A prominent southwest to northeast trending fault (“McGillivray Fault”) coincident with a magnetic lineament has been interpreted to be a potential fluid upwelling conduit, with associated mineralization inferred to continue beneath the Kitchener unit cover. This may represent an extension of subsurface mineralization mobilized from within the interpreted fault towards the Jake and Yahk East showings located as far as 5 kilometres to the north.

Next steps: This survey provides Aeonian the final information it needs to plan an effective exploration drill program. Aeonian has obtained all the necessary drill permits to conduct such a program. (see News Release dated 9th July 2025).

The survey ties together a continuous north-northwest to south-southeast structural-lithologic corridor within the Creston Formation which is the same stratigraphy that hosts copper mineralization across the Canada-USA border into Montana, (within the Revett Formation). Where magnetic highs coincide with the Company’s high-grade surface results, the confidence increases in the belief that the same mineralized horizons observed in Montana persist into Canada along strike, under shallow cover and down-plunge of structural folding events.

The survey improves detailed resolution of the folding and general geological architecture viewed as a key control required to understand copper grade distribution and confirms the extensive field mapping and sampling completed to date. Two regional hinges with parasitic folds, which can create ideal permeability contrasts and fluid mineralization trap sites, are now better constrained for detailed targeting. A third hinge has been recognized from the survey located northwest of Jake which remains to be evaluated in the field.

A major southwest to northeast trending fault with a clear magnetic signature is interpreted as a potential feeder structure that focused copper-bearing fluids, with mineralization likely stepping down under the Kitchener Formation cap rocks and dips toward the fault. The Jake showing lies approximately 5 km from this feature, providing a strong structural linkage for near-term work and target for drill testing.

Aeonian holds multi-year drill permits for the Koocanusa Project, valid through July 2028. In accordance with permit conditions, archaeologists from the Shuswap Band completed an archaeological assessment of the Jake Hill target and classified the area as low potential for cultural heritage finds. The Wildlife Management Plan, prepared in collaboration with the Shuswap Band, has also been completed. With these requirements now satisfied, the Jake Hill target is now ready for drill testing.

“Today’s airborne results pull our western claim block into sharp focus. The survey ties together pockets of mineralization within the Creston Formation and line up strongly with our best copper grades at surface. Just as importantly, they tighten two known fold-hinge targets and reveal a third, completely untested hinge-adding meaningful running room. With a clear set of priorities, multi-year permits in hand, and drilling next on the plan, we’re excited to advance Koocanusa and continue building value through disciplined exploration.” says Andy Randell, President & CEO, Aeonian Resources Ltd.

With permits in place and targets defined, Aeonian’s next step is first-pass drilling at Koocanusa, subject to securing appropriate financing. The Company is assessing a range of equity and non-dilutive funding options and will provide further detail as and when available. No agreements are in place at this time and there can be no assurance that financing will be completed.

Technical disclosure

Survey contractor and dates. The helicopter-borne magnetic and time-domain electromagnetic (“1TEM”) survey was completed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. between May 22 and 26, 2025 over the western portion of the Koocanusa Copper Project (southeastern British Columbia).

Acquisition parameters. The program acquired 1,343 line-km of high-resolution data across approximately 364 km² on nominal 300 m traverse spacing (azimuth 090°/270°) with 3,000 m tie-lines (azimuth 000°/180°). The planned drape height was ~50 m above ground level (AGL), subject to terrain and safety constraints. Navigation and positioning utilized differential GPS. All survey locations are referenced to WGS84 / UTM Zone 11N.

Processing and products . Precision processed the magnetic dataset to produce standard and derivative products including TMI, RMI, RTP, first vertical derivative/CHG, horizontal gradient/CVG, analytic signal and associated grids. The EM dataset (1TEM) was processed to provide time-channel decays, stitched databases, and conductivity-depth transforms (CDT) presented as sections and plan-view maps. Deliverables were supplied as industry-standard databases and grids with accompanying logistics/processing documentation.

Quality control. Contractor QA/QC included systematic line-to-line and tie-line levelling and inspection of diurnal and positioning effects on the magnetic data, as well as review of EM system response and noise. Final products were evaluated for line-to-line consistency and continuity across tie-lines prior to interpretation by the Company.

Data context and limitations. Due to steep topography and locally resistive lithologies, portions of the EM dataset exhibit limited ground response at operational survey heights; therefore, not all conductive features (if present) may be expressed in the airborne EM channels. The magnetic dataset shows strong internal consistency and is considered suitable for mapping lithologic trends, fold architecture, and fault lineaments at the survey scales reported.

Interpretation responsibility. Unless otherwise stated, geological interpretations-including the copper-fertile corridor, fold-hinge and parasitic-fold targets, and the SW-NE fault as a potential fluid conduit-reflect Aeonian’s internal interpretation of the contractor’s delivered datasets and should be considered conceptual in nature until tested by drilling.

Above: Western Koocanusa map with Total Magnetics (TMI) survey data and structural data

Above: Western Koocanusa map with Total Magnetics (TMI) survey data with surface geochemistry overlay

Above: Western Koocanusa map with Total Magnetics (TMI) survey data and mapped geology overlay

Above: Detailed Jake-Yahk target area map showing the upwelling fault zone, lateral seep directions and margins of outcropping fertile Middle Creston Formation rocks.

