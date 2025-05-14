Aeluma to Showcase Semiconductor Breakthroughs for AI, Quantum, and Sensing Markets at Leading Industry Conferences

Upcoming Presentations at CS Mantech in May and OIP in June Highlight Aeluma’s Scalable Photonic Platforms for High-Performance Computing, Quantum, and Sensing

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication, and quantum computing, announced today it will participate in two key upcoming industry conferences: the 2025 International Conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (CS Mantech) and the 2025 IEEE Optical Interconnects and Packaging Conference (OIP).

At the conferences, Aeluma will present technical advancements in shortwave infrared photodetectors, high-speed optical interconnects, and quantum dot lasers for silicon photonics, core technologies engineered to meet the growing performance and scale requirements of AI infrastructure, quantum, and sensing systems.

At CS Mantech, being held May 19-22, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aeluma will deliver a talk titled: “Heterogeneous Integration of Large-Area InGaAs SWIR Photodetectors on 300mm CMOS-Compatible Si Substrates.” This session will spotlight Aeluma’s novel approach to wafer-scale manufacturing of high-performance photodetector arrays enabling compact, energy-efficient solutions for mobile and consumer, AR/VR, defense and aerospace, and industrial automation.

At the IEEE OIP, being held June 16-18, 2025 in Fort Collins, Colorado, Aeluma will present:

“Heterogeneous Integration of InGaAs PIN and APD Photodetectors for High-Speed Interconnects,” focusing on data center, AI infrastructure, and aerial systems.

“Scalable and Monolithic Integration of Quantum Dot Lasers for Silicon Photonics,” addressing critical bottlenecks in next-generation optical interconnects, AI infrastructure, quantum, and sensing.

For meeting requests at either event, contact: info@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

