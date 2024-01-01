Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the 11th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on February 3, 2026

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced it will participate in the Oppenheimer 11th Annual Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually February 3-4, 2026. Aehr Test CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siuwill be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, February 3rd.

“We look forward to discussing with investors and shareholders Aehr’s expanding role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across a wide range of markets,” said Mr. Erickson. “Aehr delivers complete turnkey solutions that improve the quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors used in critical applications, including silicon carbide devices in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride for advanced power conversion, and silicon photonics for data centers, 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O). We are also seeing strong traction with AI processors in both wafer-level and packaged-part formats. The growing adoption of wafer-level and packaged-part test and burn-in across these markets is expected to be a significant growth driver for Aehr Test Systems.”

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr’s products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr’s new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

