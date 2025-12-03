Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 14th Annual NYC Summit

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in solutions, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be participating in the 14 th Annual NYC Summit investor conference being held Tuesday, December 16 th at Mastro’s New York.

“I’m pleased to once again engage with investors and shareholders to discuss Aehr’s expanding role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across a wide range of markets,” said Mr. Erickson. “This includes the continued strength we are seeing in our wafer-level burn-in business, with multiple leading companies requesting benchmark evaluations for their AI processors since our last earnings call, and increasing demand for our package-level burn-in solutions including both our ultra-high-power Sonoma systems and our lower-power Echo and Tahoe systems. Aehr delivers complete turnkey solutions that improve the quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors used in critical applications, including silicon carbide devices in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride for advanced power conversion, and silicon photonics for data centers, 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O). We are also seeing strong traction with AI processors in both wafer level and packaged part formats. The growing adoption of wafer level test and packaged part burn-in across these markets is a significant growth driver for Aehr Test Systems.”

The presentation material referenced by Aehr Test at the NYC Summit may be accessed on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.aehr.com.

About the 14 th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 10, 2025.

RSVP Contacts for 14th Annual NYC Summit 2025

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events website or contact either of the event co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr’s products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-P TM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak TM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak ® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr’s new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

