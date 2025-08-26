Aehr Test Systems Announces Wafer Level Burn-in and Test Application Evaluation Order from Leading AI Processor Supplier

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received a purchase order from a leading supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) processors for a wafer level burn-in (WLBI) application evaluation and correlation program.

This paid evaluation includes a custom WaferPakTM high-power fine-pitch 300mm wafer contactor and a production WLBI test program development, including characterization and correlation to the supplier’s existing production burn-in process. The WLBI test and burn-in application evaluation will be conducted at Aehr Test’s Fremont, California facility using its FOX-XP™ production test and burn-in systems.

Demonstrating High-Power Capability

The evaluation program will feature a complete characterization and correlation plan to validate Aehr’s FOX-XPTM production systems for WLBI and functional test of one of this supplier’s high-performance, high-power AI processors on 300mm wafers. The evaluation will demonstrate a custom designed WaferPak wafer contactor, which is configured to functionally test and deliver hundreds of amps of current to each of the supplier’s high-power processors while in wafer form.

In addition, Aehr will demonstrate the FOX-XP’s advanced thermal management capabilities, precise wafer temperature regulation, and the ability to manage device operating conditions across the full wafer.

CEO Commentary

“We previously reported during our last earnings call that this top-tier AI processor supplier asked us to move forward with an on-wafer burn-in evaluation using their devices, and we are pleased today to announce the receipt of a purchase order for this evaluation from them,” said Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. “We believe this represents a significant step forward in our engagement with this top-tier AI processor supplier.

“While there can be no guarantee that this customer will ultimately purchase our FOX wafer level test and burn-in solutions for production, we believe that this paid evaluation is an important milestone and first step toward the adoption of wafer level burn-in as an alternative to their production burn-in done in later manufacturing steps and toward using Aehr’s wafer level burn-in solution for their next-generation products. We estimate that this evaluation will take approximately three to six months to complete.

Wafer-Level vs. Package-Level Burn-In

“The evaluation will also highlight the advantages of WLBI over traditional package-level burn-in, particularly for devices such as advanced AI processors, which are often packaged along with high-bandwidth memory chips (HBM) as well as other compute processors. Screening devices at the wafer stage enables customers to identify and remove failures before these devices are packaged with other costly devices. This improves yield and reduces costs, as these AI processors that fail at the WLBI step would ultimately fail in the downstream burn-in process if they had not been subject to the WLBI screening, which would add the cost of throwing away the other devices as well as the expensive multi-chip advanced package itself.”

Aehr is in the unique position of being the only company that offers solutions for both wafer level burn-in (with the FOX-XP platform) as well as package part burn-in (with its Sonoma™ test and burn-in systems), giving customers flexibility to qualify and screen devices at multiple stages of their manufacturing process.

Expanding AI Market Opportunity

“The market opportunity for wafer level and packaged part burn-in of AI processors is extremely compelling,” Mr. Erickson added. “The rapid adoption of AI across hyperscale datacenters, cloud providers, enterprise infrastructure, and consumer applications is driving exponential demand for high-performance processors and accelerators. These devices require unprecedented levels of power density, high-speed interconnect, and advanced multi-die packaging.

“Aehr’s FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system is capable of testing and burning-in up to 18 wafers simultaneously, with fully independent resources to each wafer. It is the only production-proven solution for full wafer-level test and burn-in of high-power devices such as silicon carbide power semiconductors, flash memory, photonics ICs, and AI processors.”

