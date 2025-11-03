Aehr Test Systems and ISE Labs Announce Partnership on Wafer-Level Test and Burn-in for High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence Processors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ISE Labs, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor engineering services, to deliver advanced wafer-level test and burn-in services tailored for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. ISE Labs is a subsidiary of ASE, Inc., the world’s leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services.

Through this partnership, Aehr and ISE Labs will deliver advanced wafer-level test and burn-in services designed for next-generation HPC and AI applications.

Aehr and ISE Labs share a long history of collaboration and innovation, including the first installed base of Aehr’s Sonoma high-power packaged part test systems. ISE Labs was also the first lab to purchase Aehr’s FOX-NP™ system for wafer-level burn-in of silicon photonics devices, underscoring the companies’ shared commitment to advancing semiconductor test technology.

Strategically located in Silicon Valley, ISE Labs is uniquely positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge solutions for HPC and AI, supporting the surging demand for advanced heterogeneous integration and optical interconnect technologies.

As demand for chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) technology continues to rise, the ability to deliver known good die (KGD) has become critical for maximizing device yields and controlling costs. Detecting latent issues early in production saves significant time and resources compared to identifying them only at the final packaging stage. Production burn-in remains essential for ensuring HPC device performance and long-term reliability.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “Our collaboration with ISE represents a unique model in the industry. Aehr’s technology leadership in wafer-level and package-level burn-in, combined with ISE’s demonstrated capabilities in qualification and production test and burn-in of the world’s leading AI processors, creates a complete turnkey solution for customers wanting to accelerate their time to market for their devices.”

Vijay Israni, Vice President, New Product Introduction at ISE Labs, stated, “We are excited to announce this partnership with Aehr, combining ISE’s engineering and manufacturing expertise with Aehr’s advanced wafer-level burn-in technology. Together, we are bringing breakthrough capabilities to the HPC and AI markets while delivering performance and time to market advantages to our customers.”

About ISE Labs, Inc.

Established in 1983, ISE Labs has a wealth of experience and expertise to serve the semiconductor community. The company’s broad offering of engineering services and products includes test engineering support, production test services, test program development, test interface and reliability test hardware, ESD, burn-in, environmental testing, mechanical testing, and failure analysis.

ISE Labs is a subsidiary of ASE, Inc. The world leader in advanced semiconductor assembly and test services, ASE offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions for IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level packaging, flip chip, system-in-package, and other manufacturing services.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr’s products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr’s new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr’s new and existing customers; Aehr’s ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr’s beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr’s ability to integrate Incal efficiently; the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive; the closing of the acquisition; and the growth of the markets referred to herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

