Aehr Seeing Momentum in Package-Level Burn-In Alongside Expanding Wafer-Level Burn-in Demand

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in solutions, today announced the shipment of its Dual-Echo™ test and burn-in system to a leading global market leader in analog and embedded chips. This highlights the increasing momentum for Aehr’s lower-power package-level burn-in systems, complementing demand for its wafer-level burn-in solutions.

Aehr is seeing increased capacity needs and demand from its installed base of over 100 Echo systems across more than 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. This growing demand reflects broader market opportunities for Aehr’s low-power package-part burn-in systems in both existing and new markets.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems stated, “In addition to the continued strength we are seeing in our wafer-level burn-in business, particularly with multiple leading companies requesting benchmark evaluations for their AI processors since just our last earnings call, we are seeing increasing demand for our package-level burn-in systems. This includes our Sonoma ultra-high-power systems, as well as increased demand for our lower-power Echo and Tahoe systems. With a growing installed base of top-tier customers using our Echo and Tahoe systems, we are committed to these customers and are well positioned to increase our market penetration.”

Alberto Salamone, Aehr’s Executive Vice President for packaged part burn-in, stated, “The Echo continues to demonstrate exceptional reliability and performance, making it one of the most trusted logic burn-in solutions in the market. As we expand our production capacity and scale, we’re seeing strong demand for our lower-power package-level systems, complementing the growth we’re achieving with our high-power Sonoma systems.”

The Echo line of packaged part burn-in systems is configured to test low power logic and mixed-signal devices that dominate semiconductor shipments across a wide range of applications, from consumer to industrial to application-specific devices. The Echo system is part of Aehr’s broader portfolio of packaged-part burn-in solutions that include the Tahoe™ system for medium-power logic and mixed-signal burn-in and the Sonoma” for very high-power A.I. processor burn-in.

The Echo packaged part burn-in system offers semiconductor companies several key advantages including:

Advanced and Intuitive Software: The system features an intuitive graphical user interface with advanced debug capabilities, allowing engineers to debug patterns on-the-fly in a reliability engineering environment. It also provides a secured interface for production use.

Cost-Effective, High-Parallelism Hardware: The modular, multi-chamber hardware design allows for cost-effective, high parallelism testing and includes up to four independent thermal zones. In addition to its standard digital test capabilities, the ECHO also supports analog features for mixed-signal devices.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr’s products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-P TM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak TM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak ® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr’s new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr’s new and existing customers; Aehr’s ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr’s beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr’s ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

