Advocacy Marketing Partners Adds Executive Leader

David Sonderman to Lead and Grow Cause Creativity at the Agency

Advocacy Marketing Partners (AMP), an advertising agency focused on cause-related communications, has hired new leadership to expand the firm’s reach and evolve its value proposition.

Advocacy Marketing Partners has hired David Sonderman as Managing Director. Sonderman joins the agency from The Shipyard where he was Managing Partner and prior to that its Chief Creative Officer.

This leadership investment reflects the firm’s momentum to elevate its service to mission-based organizations, trade associations, corporate advocacy campaigns, public affairs initiatives, nonprofits, and issue coalitions that seek to shape perceptions and activate the public.

“The advocacy space is underserved by strategic creativity,” said Todd Cameron, CEO. “It’s so easy to see the human benefits of advocacy that we often overlook the hopes and fears of the very people we’re trying to mobilize.”

Sonderman will organize the agency with a sharper strategic and creative lens on its clients’ work.

“The most rewarding work most comes when the stakes are most human,” said Sonderman. “The agency already has extraordinary targeting and media capabilities that line up perfectly with insight-driven cause creativity. The question won’t be finding audiences, it’ll be how can we stir more of them to action?”

With decades of combined experience in strategic communications and persuasion campaigns, Advocacy Marketing Partners’ expanded leadership positions the firm for accelerated growth while deepening service to existing partners.

About Advocacy Marketing Partners

Advocacy Marketing Partners is a national strategic communications and advocacy firm specializing in strategic advertising, creative storytelling, digital and direct media, web design, texting, fundraising, and coalition activation. The firm helps mission-based organizations build brands and public awareness, mobilize supporters, influence policymakers, and achieve measurable outcomes.

About David Sonderman

David Sonderman is a Cannes Lions- and Effie-winning agency executive whose brand counsel has spanned industries, categories, and causes – among them Apple, HP, Adobe, Thrivent Financial, Johnson & Johnson, GE, Visit California, In-N-Out, Listerine, Nationwide Children’s, Eli Lilly, Amgen, OSU Wexner Medical and the PGA Memorial Tournament. He has brought cause creativity to issues that matter, including suicide prevention, mental health, human trafficking, conservation, the arts, and health education. He leads with three simple beliefs: the best insights are human, a good story can solve a lot of problems, and everything is media.

Contact: media@advocacymarketingpartners.com

Visit: www.advocacymarketingpartners.com

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SOURCE: Advocacy Marketing Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire