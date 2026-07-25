Advancing Strategic Opportunities Across the EV Value Chain

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

ELEKTROS today provided shareholders with an operational update highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen both the upstream lithium supply chain and downstream charging infrastructure. Management is evaluating refinery opportunities in the United States and a charging location featuring substantial parking and a pizzeria, creating a convenient destination for EV drivers during charging sessions.

“Our objective is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that strengthen our long-term strategy while creating value for shareholders,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, negotiations, installations, refinery relationships, expansion initiatives, and other opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire