Advanced Systems Group Strengthens Audio Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, announces the appointment of audio industry veteran Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins. In his new role, Hopkins will lead efforts in southern California focused on independent and enterprise-level audio post-production and music clientele. He will report to audio team director Tom Menrath.

This news follows ASG’s acquisition of renowned audio services provider Audio Intervisual Design (AID) in October and further solidifies ASG’s position as a premier audio services provider.

Hopkins has fostered deep relationships in the entertainment industry during his 20-year career in music production and audio post and is a go-to source for audio workflow issues. He’s been an integral part in the design and construction of many private and large recording studios throughout the country with a specialty in immersive environments. Hopkins is also deeply involved in the film and TV post-production markets, as well as the video gaming and virtual-reality industries.

ASG’s recent uptick in pro audio activity attracted Hopkins’ attention. He states, “When I saw news of the AID acquisition and Jim Pace’s (President of AID) involvement, it was clear that ASG has a strong commitment to the future of pro audio. I was ready for a new challenge and eager to join Menrath’s team.” To support Hopkins’ clients, ASG has brought on additional audio design and installation team members.

While ASG is known as one of the nation’s largest integrators, providing full-service systems design, integration, cloud production, and managed services, the company has deep audio roots. Many ASG staff come from audio backgrounds. Menrath worked with Hopkins during the early 2000’s. “I’m thrilled that my dear friend Gadget has joined the ASG audio team. He’s a leading voice in the Southern California audio world. After years of competing, I look forward to collaborating with him again.”

With Hopkins’ appointment, Menrath’s team has grown exponentially since October. “With the addition of Gadget to our roster, combined with the incredible talents of the AID (now ASG) team and our existing audio expertise, we’re building a depth of knowledge and expertise that will be at the forefront of professional audio workflows,” explained Advanced Systems Group President Dave Van Hoy. “It dovetails perfectly into our other disciplines. We’ll be able to offer unparalleled audio support and services to our entire clientele. While we’ve evolved to offer a breadth of services, from our start have been an audio-focused company. It’s where we come from. And I couldn’t be more excited about the future with this dream team at the helm.”

To contact Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins: gadget@asgllc.com