Advanced Systems Group Promotes Jody Boatwright to Chief Strategy Officer

Emeryville, Calif., February 23, 2025 – Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has appointed Jody Boatwright as Chief Strategy Officer where he’ll lead research and guide ASG’s future direction as the business evolves. Boatwright will work across ASG leadership as well as industry leaders and economic issues that impact the company’s media and entertainment business. Boatwright’s nearly 11 years – is directly applicable to this new role. As Chief Strategy Officer, Boatwright is focused less on day-to-day operations and more on developing future-facing initiatives.

“I’ll be working along with Dave Van Hoy [ASG President] and all of the ASG leadership team to do strategic analysis, market predictions, and planning where we want to be positioned in it,” explained Boatwright. “We’ll be looking specifically at the technology and client services that our clients will need in the future, which are both undergoing a dynamic shift right now, as the broader market evolves with the economy.”

A Role Shaped by Experience

Boatwright brings a rare breadth of perspective to the Chief Strategy Officer role. Before joining ASG to run the Managed Services team, he spent a decade in systems integration, often working directly with ASG as a strategic partner. He then spent nearly 11 years inside ASG, focusing on the services side of the business: managed service operations, production, creative services, and, most notably, building and leading the company’s managed services practice. That background allows him to step back and look across the entire business. He cited software-defined workflows, storage, and consulting as areas of focus.

Connecting Strategy to Customers

ASG’s managed services business has grown eight-fold under his leadership, particularly among enterprise clients. Boatwright sees a clear connection between that success and his new role.

“One of the really great things about managed services is that we’ve been excellent at serving the enterprise client,” he said. “As ASG grows, a lot of our relationships will be of that nature.”

The Chief Strategy Officer role provides something new for ASG: a dedicated, forward-looking point of connection. He describes the position as a “connector and translator” role designed to better link ASG’s internal expertise with external market realities. “I’ll be connecting with our technology partners and industry leaders in a more forward-looking way, as opposed to a transactional way,” he said. “That opens different conversations about longer-term trajectory.”

Those conversations extend beyond technology vendors to include internal teams and leadership across ASG. Boatwright points to several forces reshaping the media and technology landscape, including economic pressures, AI-driven workflow changes, evolving engagement models, and increased competition across specialized niches.

ASG’s diversity – across customers, services, and technologies – means strategy must account for many different market forces at once. “We’re a truly diverse business across different customer subsets,” Boatwright said. “It’s important for us to understand our opportunities in all of those different areas.” At its core, the role is designed to help ASG and its clients stay ahead.

“Jody has been instrumental in shaping how ASG serves our clients for more than a decade,” said Van Hoy, President of Advanced Systems Group. “He has a rare ability to connect strategy to real-world execution. He understands our customers, our technology, and our services at a very deep level. He grew our managed services business by understanding our customers and what they need to operate and flourish. In this new role, he’ll bring that same practical, customer-first mindset to a broader view of where the industry is headed and how ASG can best support our clients through that change.”

About Advanced Systems Group, LLC

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG) is a leading technology and services provider, delivering expertise in systems integration, managed services, enterprise software, workflow solutions, and cloud orchestration. Based in Emeryville, California, ASG helps organizations of all sizes and industries solve complex business challenges with end-to-end technology solutions that span infrastructure, software, services, and people. With decades of experience and a nationwide presence, ASG empowers customers to innovate, modernize, and grow.

For more information, visit www.asgllc.com.