Advanced Systems Group, LLC Acquires Audio Intervisual Design

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG) has announced that they have acquired the assets of Audio Intervisual Design (AID). The acquisition positions ASG as one of the largest and most respected systems integrators in the United States.



“Since launching Advanced Systems Group over 25 years ago, Audio Intervisual Design has been an esteemed competitor and a leading provider of tools for the creative community,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG founder and President. “ASG stands to deliver even more to our customers in audio, video, data, and cloud production by merging our respective strengths.”



Renowned for best in class audio, color-grading, and workflow designs and integrations, AID has also built a robust national reputation for film, streaming, broadcast, and music recording studios. AID brings to ASG many specialized technology partners and a long history of involvement with Dolby Atmos facilities all over the world.



ASG serves the industry with consulting, design, systems integration, professional services, and managed services including embedded teams that help operate and maintain production, post-production, and creative, for some of the largest companies in the world. AID’s expertise complements ASG’s holistic approach to serving the media and entertainment industry giving ASG well-rounded capabilities to offer clients one place to discover, design, and build workflows across the entire media supply chain.



With the combined strengths of ASG and AID, the industry will benefit from a top services provider covering the entire media technology lifecycle, delivering even deeper expertise in supporting Dolby Atmos, color grading, screening, and editorial rooms, dubbing stages, film projection, teleconferencing, and full recording studios.



“Since AID was founded in 1984, we have taken the position to best represent our clients in their efforts to succeed in a world with uber-fast technology changes. Being acquired by ASG, a company we’ve long respected, provides many resources we’ve dreamed of having. The time was right, and ASG was the right partner for this major move.” Said AID President Jim Pace. Jim is known for being behind some of the most innovative audio projects in the industry and will be joining ASG as part of this transition.



About Advanced Systems Group: ASG enables creativity through better technology. From acquisition and post-production to delivery, on-premises or in the cloud, ASG ensures client success through tailored solutions that create optimal outcomes. One of the largest media and entertainment technology and operations suppliers in N. America, ASG provides engineering services, physical and cloud consulting, design and integration, training, and support. ASG’s Managed Services delivers customized operations for all phases of media production. www.asgllc.com



About Audio Intervisual Design: Audio Intervisual Design provides tools for the Creative Community with unparalleled product expertise and technical support. Focused on building a community of relationships that transcend traditional buyer and seller roles, AID creates true partnerships. Audio Intervisual Design has been providing customers with complete integration, equipment procurement, and support services for over 40 years. The key to AID’s success is the partnerships built with top media production facilities. https://aidinc.com



