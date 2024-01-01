Advanced Conversion and W.L. Gore Jointly Announce the Start of Volume Production of High Temp Capacitors

BARRE, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Conversion is pleased to announce the successful startup of its newly established High Temperature Film production line featuring GORE® High Temperature Film, proven for applications up to 200°C.





This milestone follows a strategic partnership agreement signed with W. L. Gore & Associates in June 2024. Since then, the two companies have collaborated closely to transfer specialized production know-how, replicate critical processes, qualify capacitors from the new line, and provide seamless support to key customers throughout the transition. High Temperature Film capacitors are now in active production, with capacity steadily ramping up.

To ensure a seamless transition, Gore has published a detailed quality readiness document confirming that capacitors manufactured by Advanced Conversion fully meet the qualification standards of previously built Gore products. The document outlines the rigorous testing performed and is available at Proven Reliability Backed By Rigorous Testing. In addition to supplying standard wire-lead capacitors to oil & gas and geothermal markets, Advanced Conversion is also offering its industry-leading Power Rings (ring-shaped capacitors) now engineered with GORE® High Temperature Film.

“We are very pleased with the completed line producing high quality products already,” said Ed Sawyer, General Manager of Advanced Conversion. “We are ready to take on serious challenges using this new technology and capability not only in traditional markets, but also in Aerospace and Defense, where 200°C requirements are critical.”

Connor Carr, Product Specialist at Gore, added: “The establishment of the new production line at Advanced Conversion is a major step forward for the industry. GORE® High Temperature Film can now be integrated into new form factors with high levels of quality and performance, unlocking high temperature capability for challenging applications.”

