Adobe Selects Script Network As Solutions Partner – The First Blockchain-Native Platform to Join Adobe’s Global Partner Ecosystem

Script Network, the video infrastructure protocol redefining how content is created, distributed, and monetized, today announced its official acceptance into the Adobe Solutions Partner Program as a Bronze Partner – becoming the first blockchain-native platform to join Adobe’s global partner ecosystem.

This milestone represents a major breakthrough in merging decentralized technologies with mainstream creative tools – opening new pathways for creators, developers, and media enterprises to benefit from ownership, monetization, and distribution at scale.

“Script Network was built on the belief that video shouldn’t just entertain – it should empower,” said Akeem Ojuko, Co-Founder of Script Network.

“Today, creators lose ownership and viewers earn nothing. We’re changing that. As the first blockchain-native platform in the Adobe Solutions Partner Program, we’re enabling anyone – from filmmakers to everyday users – to turn raw footage into monetized, licensed content. This isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about building real creative infrastructure – where ownership, rewards, and distribution are finally in your control.”

Bridging Web3 and Creative Workflows

Through the Adobe Solutions Partner Program, Script Network gains access to Adobe’s developer documentation, integration pathways, and sandbox environments, enabling advanced interoperability between Adobe software and Script’s decentralized media stack – including token-based monetization, AI-powered optimization, and content licensing on-chain.

This foundation powers a series of product expansions throughout 2025:

AI Video Marketplace – A decentralized platform for uploading and monetizing user-generated content, including phone-shot footage and drone clips.

ContentFlow – A feature that lets users earn directly from their camera roll by uploading and licensing verified video assets.

Licensed Content Opportunities – Seamless discovery, licensing, and attribution for creators, powered by Adobe-compatible formats and Script Chain infrastructure.

Global Distribution – Uploaded content is not just monetized, but broadcast across Script.TV’s live network, reaching over 300 million devices.

As part of the integration roadmap, ContentFlow will utilize APIs and SDKs to enable seamless data scraping and content sourcing directly from user camera rolls, desktop folders, and creative storage environments. As a Solutions Partner, Script Network now has the technical capacity to integrate ContentFlow natively with Adobe products such as Premiere Pro and After Effects – allowing creators to scrape, edit, license, and distribute video content from one unified pipeline.

These integrations represent a step beyond Script’s existing “watch-to-earn” model – evolving toward a full create-to-earn ecosystem, underpinned by transparent attribution and decentralized licensing.

Token Rewards for Verified Creators

To support this creator-first expansion, Script Network is allocating a % of its total ecosystem token supply toward incentivizing verified contributors. These token rewards will be distributed on-chain, ensuring creators receive transparent earnings and retain full licensing rights over their media.

“Whether it’s high-end footage or everyday B-roll, our goal is to make creative work monetizable – without gatekeepers,” added Core Contributor Akeem Ojuko. “We want users to earn not just for views, but for value.”

Setting a New Standard for Web3 x Enterprise Collaboration

As a participant in the Adobe Solutions Partner Program, Script Network adheres to Adobe’s official branding and integration guidelines – ensuring secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade solutions. This also sets a new precedent: Script Network is the first Web3-native video protocol to bridge on-chain monetization and licensing with Adobe’s global creative infrastructure.

About Script Network

Script Network is a decentralized video protocol focused on scalable streaming, AI-assisted content creation, and blockchain-based monetization. Its flagship product, Script.TV, rewards users for watching content, while its upcoming AI Video Marketplace and ContentFlow system enable creators to upload and earn from their own footage – all distributed through a global network spanning 300M+ devices.

