Adobe Introduces New Collaboration Capabilities In Creative Cloud and Document Cloud

New Share for Review optimizes asynchronous collaboration in Photoshop and Illustrator

Adobe Previews World’s First Camera to Cloud integration with RED Digital Cinema and Fujifilm cameras

Adobe streamlines and expands Acrobat to facilitate PDF document collaboration, viewing and editing across surfaces

According to a recent Adobe study, more than 165 million people have joined the Creator Economy since 2020, and roughly one in four people are contributing photography, videography, creative writing and other digital content. As many creators now have the flexibility to work remotely, they expect their tools to enable collaboration with their stakeholders and organizations, whether they are in the same room or halfway across the world.

“Creativity today is a team sport. To deliver a successful project on deadline, a team needs to share everything from creative inspiration to assets to feedback,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud at Adobe. “The innovations we’re announcing today enable seamless collaboration throughout the creative process.”

Photoshop and Illustrator Introduce New Share for Review Collaboration Capabilities

Incorporating stakeholder feedback is key to delivering successful projects, and designers want to easily and seamlessly manage what they share with stakeholders during the review process. Now available in beta for Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Share for Review (beta) eliminates the tedium and inefficiency of the review and feedback process while providing creators with full control over what they share and with whom:

Share for Review allows creators to share a version-specific link to a Photoshop or Illustrator file, then see reviewers’ comments and conversations automatically flow back into their app, eliminating the need to juggle between tools to address feedback.

Creative teams can use Share for Review to complete work faster and with greater creative control, deciding which version of a file to share and when to push changes.

Collaborators do not need to sign up or sign in to comment.

Reviewers can highlight, pin and make comments on specific parts of images or illustrations.

Adobe Previews World’s First Camera to Cloud Integration With RED and Fujifilm

Now used globally by more than 5,000 productions, Adobe Camera to Cloud (powered by Frame.io) ignited the transition from external drives to cloud-based camera workflows, and fundamentally changed the way video is created. Today, Adobe is previewing new Camera to Cloud integrations built into RED Digital Cinema’s V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems and Fujifilm’s X-H2S mirrorless digital cameras to further revolutionize collaboration in production workflows.

Adobe’s first-to-market Camera to Cloud technology enables production teams to automatically transfer media from the production set to the cloud, letting the post-production team start work on the footage immediately. The newly announced Adobe Camera to Cloud integrations further streamline the process by transferring media directly from cameras to organized Frame.io folder structures, without the need for intermediate devices, saving both production costs and time. This new in-camera evolution is anticipated to become a standard within the next decade.

“The RED team is proud to build on our history of working with Frame.io, becoming the first cinema camera company to bring this groundbreaking advancement to the filmmaking community,” said Jarred Land, president and co-owner of RED Digital Cinema. “As we introduce this technology to deliver direct RAW and proxy files directly to edit via the cloud, we are excited for users to start unlocking the benefits that cloud collaboration can bring to productions at all levels.”

“Natively integrating Adobe’s Camera to Cloud with Fujifilm’s X-H2S mirrorless cameras removes a huge time barrier between production and post for photographers and videographers,” said Masato Yamamoto, general manager, Imaging Solutions Div. at FUJIFILM Corporation. “It’s not just ground-breaking, it’s game changing. We’re honored to bring this technology to mirrorless digital camera users around the world, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

More PDF Collaboration and Productivity

PDF has been the standard for document-based collaboration for decades. Over the last year alone, users opened 50% of PDFs in Acrobat on mobile and web devices than the year prior and Adobe processed over eight billion digital signatures. Today, Adobe is announcing improvements to how users collaborate in digital documents, including an all-new viewer that streamlines access to Acrobat tools for collaboratively creating, editing, e-signing and reviewing PDFs, plus Core Accessibility enhancements, including Read out Loud and High Contrast support, that will enable more team members to comfortably participate in collaborative projects.

As interest in virtual work and the opportunity to leverage virtual and augmented reality to improve collaboration continues to expand, Adobe is developing Acrobat for Meta Quest, enabling users to fully use PDF documents within virtual and augmented productivity spaces. In addition to enabling PDF viewing, editing, converting, compressing and sharing, Acrobat for Meta Quest will support collaboration through commenting, highlighting and drawing – the same Acrobat features people love on the web are coming next year to immersive mixed reality.

The newly announced features and integrations add to Adobe’s powerful existing collaboration features and tools, including:

Frame.io for Creative Cloud, the industry’s first post-production review and approval workflow directly integrated with Premiere Pro and After Effects, which allows key stakeholders (editors, producers, agencies and clients) to collaborate seamlessly in the cloud, reaching final approval faster and easier than before.

Invite to Edit for Photoshop and Illustrator, allowing users to save time and maximize efficiency by co-editing and commenting on Photoshop and Illustrator live cloud documents directly within the app.

Microsoft Teams Integrations for Adobe Document Cloud, the next milestone in advancing modern documents is the only integration of its kind for sending documents and creating e-signatures without leaving Teams.

Collaborate across teams or across the globe, with Adobe Workfront. Teams and stakeholders can work seamlessly together to plan, produce and deliver projects in real time, whether they are across the office or across the ocean.

