Adobe Expands Creative Possibility with AI for Every Creator at Adobe MAX 2025

Adobe redefines the creative process with AI for every creator, delivering AI-powered innovations across Adobe Firefly, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe GenStudio that transform ideation, creation, production and delivery

Adobe introduces AI Assistants across its apps, including Express, Firefly and Photoshop — transforming the creative process with conversational, agentic experiences that let anyone create using their own words and refine results using Adobe’s world-class tools

Adobe brings customers the industry’s top AI models — including the new Firefly Image Model 5, partner models from Google, OpenAI, Runway and more, new Firefly Custom Models and Adobe Firefly Foundry models — all integrated across Adobe Firefly, Creative Cloud, Express and GenStudio

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled AI innovations for every type of creator that redefine the creative process across ideation, creation and production. Creators can use new studio-quality generative audio and video tools in Adobe Firefly to create full end-to-end videos. New AI-powered tools across Creative Cloud apps enable creative pros to work more productively with more control over pixel-level details. Marketing professionals in enterprises can optimize their content supply chain with GenStudio innovations and partnerships. Adobe now brings creators access to the industry’s top AI models across the best creative tools – including its own Firefly Models, a choice of models from industry partners including Google, OpenAI and Runway and new Firefly Custom Models that generate in creators’ own style.









Adobe showcased new conversational AI assistants, powered by agentic AI, that empower anyone to turn ideas into content simply by describing – in their own words – what they want to accomplish, or how they want something to look and feel. Adobe is delivering these AI assistants directly into its own apps like Adobe Express, Firefly and Photoshop and previewed creative agents in third-party chatbot platforms.

“We believe every creator should be able to harness the economic and artistic opportunities flowing from generative AI, conversational AI and the exploding global demand for creative content,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media, Adobe. “Our AI at Adobe is made to create and built for the creators who paint the world with their imagination.”

The industry’s top AI models integrated in Adobe’s creative tools

Creators can now choose generative AI models including:

Adobe Firefly Models: Commercially safe models for video, audio, imaging, vectors, design and 3D, including the new Firefly Image Model 5 (public beta) which combines native 4MP resolution, photorealistic quality and prompt-based editing. Models from across the industry: Models from Black Forest Labs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI, Runway and more that are integrated directly into the Adobe platform as they’re released, providing creators choice and flexibility in apps like Firefly, Photoshop and Adobe Express. Today, Adobe announced the addition of new partners ElevenLabs and Topaz Labs along with more models from existing partners. New Firefly Custom Models (private beta): Models that creators can easily personalize to generate a series of assets in their own personal style. Building these models is as simple as a creator dragging and dropping in reference images, illustrations, sketches and other assets they have the rights to use.

Adobe Firefly: The all-in-one creative AI studio

Adobe Firefly empowers creators with an all-in-one studio for ideation, creation and production with the industry’s top AI models and the best video, audio, imaging and design tools. It includes Firefly Boards, the collaborative ideation space. Firefly’s instant-publishing tools empower creators to deliver their content to multiple channels at the same time.

Adobe introduced end-to-end video production into Firefly with groundbreaking audio and video tools, including Generate Soundtrack (public beta) for composing original, studio-quality soundtracks tailored perfectly to accompanying videos, Generate Speech (public beta) for creating crystal clear voice-overs and a new, timeline based, AI-powered video editor (private beta).

For creative professionals who need to edit assets in bulk, Adobe introduced Firefly Creative Production (private beta), empowering individuals and teams to edit as many as thousands of images at once – automatically replacing backgrounds, applying consistent color grading and cropping in an easy-to-use, no-code interface.

Groundbreaking new AI across Creative Cloud

Adobe infused its latest Creative Cloud release with groundbreaking AI tools and technologies that provide creative professionals with pixel-level control and precision tooling across every stage of their creative journey. These new technologies, along with performance upgrades across apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and Premiere can save creative professionals hours of time.

Among the new AI-powered tools Adobe introduced are Generative Fill with a choice of top industry models in Photoshop, for text-to-image generation, Generative Upscale in Photoshop which leverages Topaz Labs’ technology to upscale low-resolution images to 4K and Harmonize in Photoshop for AI-assisted compositing. AI Object Mask in Premiere (public beta) helps video professionals identify and isolate people as well as objects in video frames and Assisted Culling in Lightroom (public beta) empowers photographers to quickly identify the best images in large collections of photos.

Powering enterprise content supply chains

Adobe expanded GenStudio, its end-to-end content supply chain solution that optimizes the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content. GenStudio simplifies one of the most pressing challenges facing creative and marketing teams today, where an insatiable demand for content is outpacing organizational resources. Adobe is addressing this with new capabilities that extend generative AI and AI agents directly into content production workflows, while streamlining experience delivery via integrations with Amazon Ads, Innovid, Google Marketing Platform, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Adobe introduced Adobe Firefly Foundry, which enables businesses to work directly with Adobe and create tailored generative AI models that are unique to their brand. Trained on entire catalogs of existing IP, these proprietary Adobe Firefly Foundry models are deeply tuned and can be built on top of commercially safe Adobe Firefly models. This unlocks the value of AI, helping teams scale on-brand content production, create new customer experiences and extend their IP. With Firefly as the anchor, Adobe Firefly Foundry models can support all major asset types including image, video, audio, vector and 3D — accelerating content delivery for brand campaigns, performance marketing, media production workflows and more.

Adobe MAX 2025: Made to Create

Adobe MAX — the world’s largest creativity conference – returns to Los Angeles October 28–30, bringing together more than ten thousand creative professionals, social media creators, enterprise marketers and creative storytellers from around the world. Across three days of inspiration, networking and collaboration, attendees will hear from renowned speakers including filmmaker James Gunn, YouTuber Mark Rober, actress and comedian Jessica Williams and live musical performances and creative experiences. Adobe will showcase how it’s expanding creative possibility with AI made to create – empowering anyone, at any skill level, to ideate, create and share their vision. Virtual audiences can stream MAX keynotes and Adobe Sneaks – the company’s showcase of breakthrough creative innovations – at max.adobe.com. Adobe will host an investor Q&A session on site on Tuesday, October 28 that can be streamed live at https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations.html.

Adobe’s approach to AI

Adobe takes the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry. It views AI as a tool for, not a replacement of, human creativity and believes that generative AI can be developed responsibly, starting with respect for creators’ rights. For information on our approach to generative AI, visit: https://www.adobe.com/ai/overview/firefly/gen-ai-approach.html.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

