Adobe Announces All New AI-Powered Creative Cloud Release

Firefly-powered generative AI capabilities now natively integrated into Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Express

New Firefly standalone web application and Adobe Express Premium now part of Creative Cloud plans

Creative Cloud, Firefly and Express Premium plans now include Generative Credits

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) unveiled an all-new, AI-powered Creative Cloud release with the commercial availability of its generative AI capabilities natively integrated throughout Adobe Creative Cloud in apps like Photoshop and Illustrator. Adobe also unveiled Adobe Express Premium and the new Adobe Firefly web application as well as new AI-driven features in Premiere Pro and After Effects, putting more creative power in the hands of users to experiment, ideate and create in completely new ways.









Since launching the beta of Generative Recolor in Illustrator and Text to Image and Text Effects in Adobe Express, over two billion Firefly-powered generations were created. These capabilities are now generally available to all free and paid Creative Cloud members.

Starting today, Creative Cloud paid plans now include the new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted creative expression and Express Premium, the all-in-one creativity app with new generative AI Text to Image and Text Effects features. Firefly powered effects in Adobe Express make it seamless to import, edit and sync assets across applications, quickly make social media videos and posts and resize creations, all while empowering teams to create on-brand content at scale.

“AI innovation is most powerful in the hands of creators,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Digital Media at Adobe. “We’re entering into a new era of creativity for all, with AI built into the fabric of creative workflows across our Creative Cloud applications and the promise of new creative magic with Firefly and Express.”

Adobe also introduced a new credit-based model for generative AI across all offerings via Generative Credits, tokens that enable customers to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector creations in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express and Firefly. Firefly, Express Premium and Creative Cloud paid plans now include an allocation of Generative Credits.

Included in the latest AI-powered Creative Cloud releases:

Creative generative AI in Photoshop and Illustrator , powered by Firefly, are now available in several Creative Cloud apps, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand in Photoshop as well as Generative Recolor in Illustrator.

, powered by Firefly, are now available in several Creative Cloud apps, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand in Photoshop as well as Generative Recolor in Illustrator. New AI features in Premiere Pro with automatic filler word detection added to Text-Based Editing, the new Enhance Speech feature now enabling users to remove noise from voice recordings with a single click and the Premiere Pro timeline now up to 5x faster, making editing and trimming smoother and more responsive. Additional improvements include new simplified color preferences, improved tone mapping, new project templates, custom export locations, audio type tagging and other features.

with automatic filler word detection added to Text-Based Editing, the new Enhance Speech feature now enabling users to remove noise from voice recordings with a single click and the Premiere Pro timeline now up to 5x faster, making editing and trimming smoother and more responsive. Additional improvements include new simplified color preferences, improved tone mapping, new project templates, custom export locations, audio type tagging and other features. New 3D workspace and Roto Brush in After Effects , available now in the After Effects beta app, is a new true 3D workspace that lets users import, texture, light, shade and render high-quality 3D models right inside of After Effects. With the new 3D workspace, users can combine 3D models with 2D graphics to create seamless VFX composites and eye-popping motion graphics. A new, AI-enhanced Roto Brush is now available in the After Effects beta app, enabling users to cut out objects from footage faster and more accurately than ever.

, available now in the After Effects beta app, is a new true 3D workspace that lets users import, texture, light, shade and render high-quality 3D models right inside of After Effects. With the new 3D workspace, users can combine 3D models with 2D graphics to create seamless VFX composites and eye-popping motion graphics. A new, AI-enhanced Roto Brush is now available in the After Effects beta app, enabling users to cut out objects from footage faster and more accurately than ever. New Firefly web application offers creative generative AI modules to generate images, apply styles or textures to text, or recolor artwork, with support for text prompts in more than 100 global languages. Users can now quickly create ideas and content for any project, like images for mood boards, characters for storyboards, color palettes for brand designs and more, and all are designed to be commercially safe.

offers creative generative AI modules to generate images, apply styles or textures to text, or recolor artwork, with support for text prompts in more than 100 global languages. Users can now quickly create ideas and content for any project, like images for mood boards, characters for storyboards, color palettes for brand designs and more, and all are designed to be commercially safe. All-new Adobe Express Premium includes the new commercially available Text to Image and Text Effects features. With Adobe Express Premium, Creative Cloud members can easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly, add linked files into Express that always stay in sync across apps and import and enhance PDFs quickly and easily directly in Express.

Introducing Generative Credits

Adobe is introducing a new credit-based model across Creative Cloud subscription plans. Creative Cloud, Firefly and Express paid plans now include an allocation of “fast” Generative Credits, which are tokens that enable members to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector creations in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express and Firefly. After the plan-specific number of “fast” Generative Credits is consumed, subscribers can continue to generate content at slower speeds, or buy additional “fast” Generative Credits through a Firefly paid subscription plan. Starting November 2023, Adobe plans for users to be able to purchase additional “fast” Generative Credits through a subscription pack.

Creative Cloud, Firefly and Express users on free plans will also now receive monthly Generative Credits. After the plan-specific number of Generative Credits is reached, there’s an option to upgrade to a paid plan to continue creating assets with features powered by Firefly for $4.99 a month.

Creative Cloud Subscription Pricing Update

Creative Cloud members now have access to an array of new capabilities, including Denoise in Lightroom, Text-Based Editing in Premiere Pro and Share for Review in Photoshop and Illustrator, along with workflow enhancements – in addition to the generative AI capabilities, Firefly application and Express Premium. To reflect the increased value and costs associated with generating content with AI models, Adobe shared price updates for individual and business offerings. Starting November 1, 2023, the price of specific Creative Cloud plans will increase in North America, Central America, South America and Europe. More information about subscription pricing can be found here.

Join Adobe LIVE on September 13 from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Pacific Time to learn more about generative AI magic in Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Illustrator and Express.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Erin Di Leva



[email protected]