Adfero Announces New Practice Leads, Touts Company Growth

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adfero, a full-service communications agency based in Washington, today announced two long-time executives as the new heads of its Public Affairs and Health practices. Gary Nuzzi, Senior Vice President, will lead the company’s public affairs practice and Misty Fuller, Senior Vice President, will lead the company’s health practice. The company also announced the hiring of two additional team members.

“Even with the uncertainty of last year, Adfero’s driven team has led the company to achieve client goals and triple our revenue in three years,” said Jeff Mascott, Adfero CEO. “This growth has enabled us to expand our teams under Gary and Misty’s leadership and continue developing and deploying strategies to help our clients succeed in their work.”

Gary Nuzzi, Adfero Senior Vice President, will lead the Public Affairs practice. Gary has 13+ years of agency experience leading strategy for public affairs clients, with more than eight years at Adfero. Gary has provided clients with winning counsel and strategy, including developing a successful campaign strategy that activated millions of voters on health care reform for the American Medical Association and leading a creative strategy for an AT&T awareness campaign that cut through the noise of the Masters. Prior to joining Adfero, Gary honed his skills in digital communication and voter engagement at Burson-Marsteller, The Brookings Institute and the 2008 presidential election.

Misty Fuller, Adfero Senior Vice President, will lead the company’s Health practice. Misty has 12+ years of experience leading client teams and has been an Adfero team member for six years. As Senior Vice President, Misty counsels clients on strategic communications that tie campaign goals and strategy to ground-level tactics. Most recently, Misty led strategy and navigated health care clients through the COVID-19 crisis. Before joining Adfero, Misty managed digital content strategy and publishing for Subject Matter, working with clients like the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Land Institute, and led internal communications for Clark Construction.

In addition to the new practice leadership, Adfero also announced the hiring of Hannah Leve as Account Executive in the health practice and Maddie Goldstein as a graphic designer across both practices. Hannah joins from JPA Health and Maddie joins from the Washington City Paper.

