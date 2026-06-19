Addison Thornton Encourages Graduates to Turn Leadership Into Lasting Impact

Chicago, Illinois-based Addison Thornton, Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement and recent Spelman College graduate, is encouraging students and young professionals to prioritize leadership, mentorship, and community involvement as they transition into the workforce.

As thousands of college graduates enter an increasingly competitive job market this year, Addison Thornton, Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement and recent graduate of Spelman College, is raising awareness about the importance of leadership development, mentorship, and community engagement in preparing young professionals for long-term success.

Thornton, who earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College, believes that career readiness extends beyond academic achievement. Drawing from her experiences as a student leader, entrepreneur, mentor, and workforce engagement professional, she is encouraging graduates to actively seek opportunities that build communication skills, emotional intelligence, and real-world leadership experience.

“Success is not solely measured by titles, awards, or financial achievements,” said Thornton. “It is about using your talents, skills, and opportunities to create value for others and leave every environment better than you found it.”

Her message comes at a time when many young professionals are navigating uncertainty about career paths and workforce expectations. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers consistently rank communication skills, teamwork, leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving among the most important attributes they seek in new graduates. Yet many employers also report challenges finding candidates with strong workplace readiness skills.

Thornton believes leadership opportunities during college can help bridge that gap.

During her time at Spelman College, she served as Class Vice President for two consecutive years, worked as Co-Project Manager for the Morehouse Business Association, and held leadership positions within Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® and Sisters Keeping It Real Through Service (SKIRTS). Through those experiences, she helped lead fundraising initiatives that generated more than $18,000 over two years to support scholarships and nonprofit organizations throughout the Atlanta area.

“One of the biggest lessons I learned is that leadership requires intentional planning, communication, and accountability,” Thornton said. “You grow the most when you place yourself in environments that challenge you.”

Thornton also points to mentorship and service as critical elements of personal and professional development. Research from Mentor, a national youth mentoring organization, has found that young adults who have mentors are more likely to hold leadership positions and report higher levels of confidence and career satisfaction than those without mentorship relationships.

Throughout her academic journey, Thornton remained actively involved in mentoring initiatives, including GRL PWR and community service programs. She credits those experiences with helping shape her perspective on leadership.

“My motivation comes from wanting to create opportunities for others while honoring the sacrifices made by those who invested in me,” she said. “Success should extend beyond personal achievement and contribute to the advancement of others.”

Thornton’s own career path reflects that philosophy. Before graduating, she gained professional experience with organizations including Advantage Solutions, Fiserv, Deloitte, Beats by Dre, The Coca-Cola Company, and NARS Cosmetics. At Advantage Solutions, she contributed to employer branding and workforce engagement initiatives, including helping launch a digital brand ambassador program that increased candidate engagement and social media reach by 35 percent.

As she begins the next chapter of her career, Thornton hopes more students recognize that leadership development starts long before graduation.

“The most important qualities for future leaders are adaptability, curiosity, emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and communication,” Thornton said. “Those skills can be developed through campus involvement, internships, mentorship, entrepreneurship, and service.”

A Call to Action for Students and Young Professionals

Thornton encourages students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals to take proactive ownership of their growth by:

Seeking leadership opportunities, even when they feel uncomfortable.

Finding mentors who can provide guidance and perspective.

Participating in community service and volunteer initiatives.

Building strong communication and relationship-building skills.

Focusing on progress rather than perfection.

Remaining curious and committed to lifelong learning.

“When challenges arise, I remind myself of how far I’ve already come and focus on progress rather than perfection,” Thornton said. “Growth happens when you’re willing to learn from every experience.”

As graduation season inspires reflection and new beginnings, Thornton hopes more young people will view leadership not as a title, but as a responsibility to create positive impact wherever they serve.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Addison Thornton

Addison Thornton is a Chicago-based Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement and a graduate of Spelman College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Her professional background includes employer branding, workforce strategy, recruitment marketing, project management, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Thornton is passionate about leadership development, mentorship, service, and creating opportunities that empower individuals and communities to thrive.

Contact:

Info@addison-thornton.com

SOURCE: Addison Thornton Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire