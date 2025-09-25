ADCOLOR Announces 2025 Lifetime Achievement Honorees

T.D. Jakes, Dani Monroe and Carmen Smith to be honored

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to building community in the creative industries, today announced it will honor T.D. Jakes, Dani Monroe and Carmen Smith with the ADCOLOR Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes industry pioneers whose careers serve as a testament to enduring vision, purposeful action, and transformative influence. Each honoree’s legacy is one of empowerment and impact, marked by a relentless drive to break barriers, create opportunities for others, and cultivate meaningful progress.

“We are proud to honor these three remarkable leaders whose work has always been grounded in purpose – T.D. Jakes by advancing initiatives that strengthen communities and uplift millions globally; Dani by pioneering inclusive strategies and empowering fellow inclusion leaders; and Carmen by shaping inclusive storytelling and experiences that inspire audiences worldwide,” said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. “Their highly successful careers are defined not only by professional excellence, but by a steadfast commitment to improving the lives, opportunities, and experiences of others. We look forward to celebrating each of them at our event in November.”

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have honored individuals and companies that go above and beyond to make a difference in the creative and tech industries. For non-competitive categories including the Lifetime Achievement award, honorees are chosen by ADCOLOR’s highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners.

All honorees will be celebrated at the organization’s in-person awards show, taking place on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida. The show will serve as the culmination of ADCOLOR 2025, which also includes the organization’s annual conference.

About the 2025 ADCOLOR Lifetime Achievement Honorees

T.D. Jakes

Founder & Chairman of T.D. Jakes Group

T.D. Jakes is a global thought leader, visionary entrepreneur, and one of the most influential voices of our time. For nearly five decades, he has inspired millions around the globe through faith, media, entertainment, and transformative leadership. A New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, entrepreneur, spiritual advisor to U.S. Presidents and cultural commentator, Jakes leads the T.D. Jakes Group and T.D. Jakes Enterprises, as Chairman & CEO advancing work that spans business, entertainment, global philanthropy, real estate, and social impact. His commitment to equity, innovation, and purpose has shaped movements, built communities, and transformed lives worldwide cementing his legacy as a bridge-builder who turns vision into lasting impact.

“ADCOLOR has long championed the very work that has defined my life, breaking barriers, elevating voices, and expanding opportunity, so to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award is profoundly meaningful,” said Chairman Jakes. “My journey has always been about more than platforms; it has been about building bridges between faith, business, media, and culture so that more people can rise and thrive. At my core, I am a storyteller who believes that narratives can heal, empower, and open doors for those too often overlooked. This honor affirms the power of that mission while reminding us all that true success is measured not only by what we build, but by how we reach back to lift others. As I step into this next chapter of media, philanthropy and enterprise, my commitment remains the same: to tell stories that restore dignity, create opportunity, and leave an indelible mark on generations to come.”

Dani Monroe

M.S.O.D., Founder of Martha’s Vineyard Summit; President of CenterFocus International, Inc.

Dani Monroe’s 40-year career in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion strategy showcases her extensive expertise. Her deep understanding of linking human capital change to business, social, and environmental outcomes has positively impacted the bottom line for companies in healthcare, finance, and technology. In 2022, Monroe established the Martha Vineyard Chief Diversity Officer Summit, one of the largest and most esteemed thought leadership events for CDOs in the nation. Today, its influence reaches over 2.5 million people across 13 industries and 57 companies. Earlier in her career, she held the inaugural Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer position at Mass General Brigham, the largest private employer in MA, with 85,000 employees across 16 institutions.

“I am truly honored and grateful to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from ADCOLOR, an organization that has long shared my vision for inclusion,” said Monroe. “This award comes at a time when we are writing the ‘new’ story of our collective future, one that will come together when we see each other, listen to each other, and further the undeniable progress we have nurtured all these years. It has been my honor to serve and give a voice to those who were silenced throughout my career, and this award reminds me we can walk forward with hope because the next generation remains strong, and our legacies will guide them with courage.”

Carmen Smith

Senior Vice President, Creative Development – Product, Content & Inclusive Strategies for Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Disney Consumer Products

In her role at Walt Disney Imagineering, Carmen Smith leads a holistic, global approach to developing products and experiences and expanding Disney’s reach, relevance and impact with guests and consumers around the world. Carmen has been responsible for developing a strong pipeline of product, themed experiences and people to enhance Walt Disney Imagineering’s consultant talent and its creative processes globally. Prior to joining Imagineering, she served as the vice president of Talent Development Programs for the Disney/ABC Television Group.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from ADCOLOR,” said Smith. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about telling authentic stories that reflect the richness of our global community, and this award affirms the power of that intent. I’m grateful to be part of a movement that celebrates authenticity, profound impact, and the responsibility we have to reach back and lift others.”

About ADCOLOR

Founded in 2005, ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to build a community of professionals in the creative industries who see, support, and celebrate each other while remaining authentically themselves. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences RISE UP by honoring their accomplishments and amplifying their ideas; then we guide these leaders and mentors-to-be to REACH BACK and find others who deserve attention and promotion. To learn more about our programs and partners, visit www.adcolor.org

