Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI) Appoints Jeff Campbell as Executive Chairman of the Board

Adapti, Inc. (OTC:ADTI) announced that with the completion of acquisition of the Ballengee Group, Jeff Campbell, a seasoned executive with deep experience in both social media and sports, was appointed to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. Prior to his appointment to the Board, Mr. Campbell acted as a consultant to Adapti.

From 2019 to 2023, Mr. Campbell previously served as chief revenue officer of Fitlab, a private fitness and sports lifestyle company with an integrated fitness platform. During Mr. Campbell’s tenure, he helped grow the fitness platform to $100mm in annual recurring revenues. Prior to that, Mr. Campbell served as CEO of Geographic Farming, a digital media agency, where oversaw growth of annual revenue by 400% in under 2 years, before the agency was sold. Mr. Campbell also previously served as President of UFC Fit and early in his career, worked for sports agent, Leigh Steinberg.

“I’m honored to join Adapti’s Board as Executive Chairman,” said Jeff Campbell. “The convergence of sports management, social media strategy, and adaptive AI-powered influencer technology represents the industry’s next frontier. I look forward to guiding Adapti on the ground floor of this evolution and helping the company achieve its full potential.”

“To attract a seasoned executive and visionary like Jeff to serve as our Executive Chairman is a tremendous milestone for Adapti,” said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti. “Jeff’s proven track record as a thought leader in media strategy-culminating in multiple successful exits-makes him uniquely qualified to help steer our Board and drive our growth strategy forward. His expertise and vision will be instrumental as we scale our integrated platform for the sports world and deliver value to our clients.”

About Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI)

Adapti, Inc. leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships. The Ballengee Group has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, which we anticipate will be powered by AdaptAI’s proprietary “data fingerprint” technology that the company is developing. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to quickly optimize and adapt to changes in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. This holistic approach is being designed to maximize engagement, drive higher ROI for brand partners, and ensure athletes capture every opportunity to grow their platforms.

For more information, please visit our website: http://adapti.io. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and we disclaim any liability for such information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti’s control. Adapti’s actual results (including those of Ballengee post-acquisition) could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to integrate the business operations of Ballengee with that of Adapti, (ii) the ability of Adapti to timely make the necessary filings with the SEC related to the acquisition of Ballengee, and (iii) those risks detailed in Adapti’s reports filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that may be filed by Adapti from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s recent annual and quarterly reports, filed with the SEC or other filings that are filed with the SEC thereafter. Adapti cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investors Contact:

Phone: 214-301-3745

Email: investorrelations@adapti.io

SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

