Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI) Announces Contract Extension of MLB Pitcher Seth Lugo Facilitated by Ballengee Group

Adapti, Inc. (OTC:ADTI) announced today that its newly acquired baseball agency, The Ballengee Group, successfully facilitated a multi-year contract extension for Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo.

Lugo, who has been one of the American League’s most consistent pitchers in 2025, signed a two-year extension worth $40 million, with a third-year player option of up to $20 million. The contract extension marks another significant milestone for Ballengee Group, reinforcing the agency’s long-standing reputation for advocating top-tier talent and securing strong high value deals for its clients.

“Seth Lugo’s extension with Kansas City is a testament to the leadership and experience of the Ballengee team, and to Seth’s agent, Scott Barber,” said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti. “Ballengee’s boots-on-ground approach and deep relationships across the league consistently delivers results that reflect the best interest of its athletes.”

The Ballengee Group, acquired by Adapti in July 2025, is a full-service sports agency representing professional baseball athletes. The agency is committed to client service, expert contract negotiations, and has a track record of advocating for high-character, high-performance players.

About Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI)

Adapti, Inc. leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships. The Ballengee Group has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, which we anticipate will be powered by AdaptAI’s proprietary “data fingerprint” technology that the company is developing. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to quickly optimize and adapt to changes in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. This holistic approach is being designed to maximize engagement, drive higher ROI for brand partners, and ensure athletes capture every opportunity to grow their platforms.

