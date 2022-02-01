Adam Seidner MD MPH, Chief Medical Officer at The Hartford and Medical Policy Expert, Joins Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adam Seidner, M.D., a thought leader in medical policy development with a particular focus on Workers’ Compensation and Disability Management, has been appointed to the Medical Advisory Board of Harvard MedTech.

“Dr. Seidner’s expertise in public health issues, coupled with his experience in employee health initiatives, make him a valuable addition to Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech. “Dr. Seidner’s work at The Hartford around employee safety and mental health have set new standards in the industry. We look forward to his innovative approach as a member of our Medical Advisory Board.”

Dr. Seidner has served as Chief Medical Officer at The Hartford since 2017. Previously, Dr. Seidner was global medical director for Travelers Insurance, where he was responsible for medical policy development, quality assurance and improvement, and worksite health promotion. Prior to joining Travelers, he was the owner and chief health advisor at Medical Meetinghouse. Dr. Seidner earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from SUNY Health Science Center, a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Connecticut and an A.B. in Anthropology from Hamilton College. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Practice and the Board of Preventative Medicine: Occupational and Environmental Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Seidner is the 2021 recipient of the Comp Laud award for his invaluable service and contributions to the Workers Compensation industry.

The purpose of the Harvard MedTech Medical Advisory Board is to foster industry-wide innovation around Vx® Therapy in the treatment of workplace trauma. Vx Therapy is a disruptive approach that uses virtual reality, behavioral coaching and artificial intelligence to alter the brain’s experience of pain, without drugs or unnecessary surgery. Each member’s specific expertise lends a particular lens on pain management which has been determined to have significant strategic importance, as Harvard MedTech works to make the world a better place by alleviating human suffering.

“Joining with Dr. Stanley and other members of the Medical Advisory Board to develop new applications of Harvard MedTech’s innovative technology is an exciting opportunity to advance the science of pain management,” said Dr. Seidner of his appointment. “I am looking forward to collaborating with other Board members for the benefit of injured workers nationwide.”

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

