AdAdapted Partners with SideChef to Extend Advertising Reach for CPGs

The recipe-driven app offers meal-planning, cooking and add-to-cart shopping features with Walmart.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, has added a new shopping application partner to its roster, SideChef, bolstering its reach over recipe-driven apps and with Walmart.com.

Through the new partnership, AdAdapted continues to increase how CPGs advertise across third-party networks, shopping lists, recipes and more. The partnership also strengthens AdAdapted’s e-commerce capabilities and adds additional users to the company’s extensive lineup of first-party app and media network partners. Available this month, consumer goods brands partnering with AdAdapted can target ads to consumers using SideChef and other apps under SideChef Group Limited, headquartered in San Jose, California.

Market research shows the recipe apps market is expected to be valued at more than $1 billion in the next five years, driven by consumers looking to cook healthier meals at home. Additionally, a Morning Consult survey found that more than two-thirds of U.S. consumers say they cook with at least one recipe a day.

Sitting at the intersection of these trends, SideChef delivers original recipe content while also partnering with influencers and food bloggers, helping consumers save money on home cooked meals, automate meal planning and shop for groceries through partnering retailers such as Walmart.com.

“As consumers grow more engaged with online shopping and continue to cook at home, apps like SideChef and its ecosystem provide tremendous content that eases meal prep, shopping and cooking,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. “We are thrilled to be working with these solutions to offer our CPG partners an excellent way to get their brands in front of consumers, onto shopping lists and ultimately, into carts.”

Brands that work with AdAdapted can serve native digital ads to the SideChef platform and app, enabling consumers to seamlessly add branded products to their Walmart.com digital cart. The partnership greatly enhances AdAdapted’s direct connection with Walmart.com and its e-commerce capabilities overall.

“SideChef has meals for every season and moment throughout the day,” said Kevin Yu, founder and CEO, SideChef. “We strive to make cooking — and how users shop for ingredients and groceries — as easy and seamless as possible. By teaming with AdAdapted, we bring more convenience to our users while building a stronger relationship with the consumer goods community.”

SideChef was founded in 2013 and is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To learn more about AdAdapted and how it helps CPG brands, agencies and retailers reach shoppers in-store and online, visit adadapted.com.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company’s offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 20,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the world’s largest retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling personalized meal planning, over 12,000 one-click shoppable recipes to enable grocery delivery or curbside pickup, and smart kitchen connectivity.

