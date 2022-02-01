Actus Digital Showcases New OTT StreamWatch for 24/7 Quality Assurance Monitoring and Recording of Native HLS Streams at NAB

BOSTON, MA — April 11, 2023 — At the 2023 NAB show, Actus Digital will introduce OTT StreamWatch, its new SaaS/on-prem product that provides 24/7 quality assurance, compliance logging, OTT stream monitoring, and aircheck recording of native HLS and other OTT ABR (Adaptive Bitrate) streams. It is the first product that makes it economically feasible to monitor FAST, IPTV and OTT streaming channels throughout the entire workflow.

Actus OTT StreamWatch analyzes OTT content at the manifest level, at the encryption level, and at the HTTP level. It displays QoS information clearly so users can evaluate bandwidth usage, streaming media download times, and buffering issues within OTT streams. It also summarizes the data so operators can recognize and address potential issues before they impact viewer quality.



Live OTT video streams can be displayed on multiviewers (of one or many workflow probe-points) highlighting affected renditions/probe-points as issues occur. Email/SMS/SNMP and other notifications can be sent when alert parameters are violated for QoE issues, including missing/frozen video, audio too low/too high/missing, missing captions/subtitles. Log entries are made and notifications can be sent to alert engineers to QoS issues also, including errors with Media HTTP, Media Decryption, Manifest HTTP, Manifest Parsing, SCTE Parsing, and Missing SCTE.

“OTT StreamWatch will disrupt the OTT Quality Assurance market,” said Ken Rubin, Actus Digital Senior Vice President. “It addresses OTT quality issues that lead to viewer churn and loss of revenue with a unique combination of features and benefits that have never been combined within one product before – at a price well below what the combined products would cost to deliver similar benefits.”



SVP Rubin continued, “The market needed a comprehensive OTT quality assurance solution that is affordable to OTT content owners, streaming companies, and service providers of all sizes. We’ve taken the feedback from our customers and incorporated their requests into the design of OTT StreamWatch.”

Key Features

Supports native-HLS, MPEG DASH, CMAF

Intuitive GUI handles hundreds of OTT channels or probe-points

Unlimited, easily-customizable multiviewers for visibility of live streams

Define and manage parameters for QoE and QoS alert notifications

Single dashboard for identification of QoE, QoS, SCTE, and other issues

Zoom from all daily HLS network activity to individual HTTP/network requests

Reports with comprehensive insights and link to video recordings from any timecode

Integrates with traditional broadcast formats to combine OTT with OTA on one platform

Advanced clipping for collaboration, compliance, and repurposing

OTT StreamWatch can be purchased as a turnkey system with perpetual software licenses or as a SaaS solution on AWS, any public cloud, or a customer’s Virtual Machine infrastructure/private cloud.

Adding OTT StreamWatch to a new or existing Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform installation, provides one interface for both professional Transport Stream OTA Quality Assurance (QA) and compliance as well as HLS and other formats of OTT QA and compliance.

Actus OTT StreamWatch has been named a finalist to receive a 2023 IABM BaM Award® and has been nominated for NAB 2023 Product of the Year.

Actus will demonstrate OTT StreamWatch at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas in the West Hall, booth W-1767.



To meet with Actus in person during the show, to schedule an online demonstration, or for more information about Actus Digital’s products visit https://actusdigital.com/events/tradeshows/.

###

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)

Actus Digital is the world’s leading supplier of compliance logging and intelligent QA monitoring solutions addressing many requirements for media companies and business enterprises. Since 2005, over 700 customers have deployed the Actus solution to help them affordably improve quality, comply with regulations, and automate the analysis and repurposing of content.



The Actus Digital on-prem platform or SaaS subscription allows its users to address needs of both traditional linear broadcast television and OTT/FAST/IPTV channels, as it reliably records content 24/7 from any combination of a variety of inputs, including: baseband (SDI, HDMI, etc.), transport stream (ATSC-1 and ATSC-3 via antenna, IP, ASI, and QAM), IP (including SMPTE 2110), and streaming (HLS, MPEG-DASH, CMAF, RTMP/RTSP, etc.).



Offering the most comprehensive yet affordable set of tools in the market, the core Actus license provide unlimited simultaneous users with browser-based multiviewers, aircheck recording, compliance logging (for things such as missing captions/subtitles and loudness violations), QoE quality assurance alerting, and deeper analysis of things like SCTE 35/104, NAVE, OTT/TS Analysis, and much more. Additional advanced features include ratings graphs next to video, integrated Playlist/As-Run log discrepancy reporting, advanced clip editing, and AI-enabled speech-to-text and facial recognition/content detection.



Actus Digital is headquartered in the United States with superior 24/7 support provided from worldwide support centers located in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.