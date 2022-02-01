Actus Digital Scales-Up US Technical Support to Handle Surge in Popularity and Strong Customer Growth

Actus Digital, the premier solutions provider for Quality Assurance (QA) alerting, compliance logging, and multiviewer monitoring, announces the addition of two key technical hires: John Ryan as Senior Technical Support Engineer and Reuben Sivan as Senior Developer. Expanding Actus Support Headquarters outside of Los Angeles and Business Headquarters outside of Boston highlights Actus Digital’s dedication to delivering top-tier, customized solutions for our growing U.S. customer base. As demand increases, enhancing local support has become a critical priority, ensuring that our American clients receive fast, efficient, and reliable service from a team committed to meeting their specific needs.

John Ryan — Senior Technical Support Engineer

Including nearly 15-years as Volicon Senior Technical Support Manager, John Ryan brings decades of experience and technical expertise in troubleshooting and supporting broadcast customers with very similar technology. His background will be instrumental in helping Actus provide hands-on technical support to ensure customers maximize the benefits of their Actus solution, including supporting Spanish-speaking organizations in their native tongue.

“From our work together at Volicon, I already know John will be a huge asset to Actus,” said Ken Rubin, Senior Vice President at Actus Digital. “His extensive knowledge of how to support our systems within broadcast workflows will help us maintain our reputation for the best support in the industry, including to many Spanish-speaking customers.”

Ryan said, “I’m excited to join Actus Digital and be part of a company that’s truly leading the way in broadcast technology. I look forward to working closely with our customers to ensure they get the most out of their solutions.”

Reuben Sivan — Senior Developer

Reuben Sivan has been a senior software engineer and led highly successful software development teams for decades. As an Actus Senior Developer, Reuben will focus on helping Actus innovate and customize its platform to meet specific customer requirements and support emerging technologies that will increase the value of the Actus platform.

“Reuben’s experience strengthens our development team and allows us to be more agile in supporting advanced solutions for our customers,” explained Rubin. “His ability to develop robust and innovative software will help Actus expand our offering and increase our value in broadcast workflows.”

Sivan said, “Joining Actus Digital is a fantastic opportunity to help drive the next phase of growth, and I’m excited to contribute my experience to further enhance the powerful platform Actus provides.”

As Actus popularity climbs in the U.S. and throughout the Americas, the additions of Ryan and Sivan fortify the company’s U.S. footprint and emphasizes its focus on delivering solutions that cater to the specific needs of American broadcasters and providing customers with the very best support in the industry.

