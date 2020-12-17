Activision Publishing, Inc. and KERV Interactive Lead Digiday Awards in “Best Use of Video”

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Activision, together with patented video platform, KERV Interactive, lifted its assorted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video campaigns to become interactive, educational and exploratory experiences for a variety of existing and net-new consumers. The companies were named finalists for “Best Use of Video” in this year’s Digiday Awards for maintaining growth-oriented mindsets and launching innovative campaigns that create new ways to reach consumers.

The incredible gaming brand was able to expand its digital horizons through a series of five interactive videos that catered to different audience segments of interest. Cutting-edge, interactive technology was used to engage and further educate these user groups to increase awareness of the game, its contents, download frequency of additional game content as well as maximize exposure to drive the number of active players up to new heights.

With KERV, Activision was able to distribute millions of unique video impressions that drove click-to-site rates up 12x above industry standard, drove interaction rates 160x above industry standard, increased user engagement and more than double the time spent interacting with the brand. The data-driven video campaigns were delivered programmatically via desktop, mobile and tablet devices, and provided an immersive experience for users to learn more about the game including new modes, weapons, vehicles, operators and more using object-level identification techniques.

KERV’s technology allows every object, in any video, to be uniquely identified, assigned text, call-to-action (CTA), URL destinations and produces unique groups of audiences for sequential targeting strategies. KERV’s interactive products increased the video engagement opportunities by 3,200%-8,100% while creating 81 unique click-through opportunities for objects featured. Additionally, object-level, pixel-edge, image recognition and categorization, along with 20+ action-based metrics, provided actionable insights around how each audience engaged with the brand’s creative.

“We are grateful to be finalists in this year’s Digiday Awards for our work with Activision,” said Marika Roque, COO at KERV Interactive. “Providing experiential video solutions for iconic entertainment brands such as Activision, and its Call of Duty franchise that just surpassed $3 billion in net bookings this year, speaks to the power of interactive storytelling. Thank you for recognizing the work we continue to do at KERV Interactive.”

About KERV Interactive

Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world’s most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV’s digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.

