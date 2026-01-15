Active Pro Serum Is Here: Skincare Generics’ Most Advanced Launch Yet

Award Winning Beauty Brand launches this Innovative Growth Factor Serum January 15th 2026

Award-winning smart luxury skincare brand Skincare Generics today announced the launch of Active Pro Serum, a next-generation rejuvenating serum inspired by SkinMedica® TNS Advanced+ Serum™. Designed to support visibly smoother, firmer-looking skin, Active Pro Serum offers premium performance, without the luxury price tag.

Formulated to target visible signs of aging, Active Pro Serum features a blend of growth factor-derived ingredients, peptides, antioxidants, and skin-supporting nutrients designed to help improve the appearance of skin texture, firmness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Skincare Generics developed Active Pro Serum with a carefully selected combination of ingredients seen in advanced prestige formulations, making it an appealing option for skincare consumers seeking results-driven formulas at a more accessible price.

“Active Pro Serum represents what Skincare Generics stands for: advanced skincare, smart formulation, and real results, at an attainable price point,” said Will Henderson, founder, Skincare Generics. “People are more educated than ever about ingredients, and they want formulas that actually deliver. Active Pro Serum was created for today’s consumer, someone who wants real science-backed ingredients, a proven category like growth factors, and performance you can see.”

Active Pro Serum features peptides, antioxidants, and growth factor-derived ingredients commonly used in growth factor skincare formulations. The result is a high-performance serum designed to help improve the visible signs of aging, including wrinkles, uneven texture, and loss of firmness, minus the traditional luxury markup. The serum is housed in a dual-chamber pump designed to help maintain formula integrity while delivering a premium application experience.

“This isn’t a ‘budget serum.’ It’s a premium formula at a smarter price point. From the growth factor cocktail to the peptide blend and dual-chamber packaging, Active Pro Serum was designed to deliver a prestige-level experience, and help skin look visibly more youthful,” said Henderson. “Skincare should feel empowering, not intimidating, and definitely not out of reach. Active Pro Serum is for anyone who wants to invest in their skin with a smart, advanced formula they can trust, without paying for unnecessary markup.”

Skincare Generics delivers high-performance skincare inspired by prestige formulas, offering ingredient-forward products designed to support visible results without the luxury markup. With a commitment to accessible innovation, award-winning Skincare Generics formulates advanced solutions for consumers seeking effective, science-backed skincare at attainable prices.

SkinMedica® and TNS Advanced+ Serum™ are trademarks of their respective owners. Skincare Generics is not affiliated with or endorsed by SkinMedica.

