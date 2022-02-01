ActionVFX Introduces AVFX+: Instant Access To The World’s Largest Library of Production-Quality VFX Assets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#actionvfx–ActionVFX, the industry-leading provider of production-quality VFX stock footage, is thrilled to unveil AVFX+, a new subscription model that provides instant access to ActionVFX’s world-class library of visual effects that are production-quality, affordable, and royalty free.





ActionVFX was founded in 2015, when Rodolphe Pierre-Louis and Luke Thompson launched a Kickstarter campaign offering production-quality explosions, fire, gun effects, and more to enhance the quality of action sequences in film and TV. It was successfully funded by hundreds of VFX artists from all over the world. Today, ActionVFX has the world’s largest library of production-quality assets being used in the world’s top films, TV shows, and video games, from Avengers: Endgame and Stranger Things to the popular Call of Duty franchise.

AVFX+ is a significant evolution in ActionVFX’s popular subscription offering, redesigned from customer feedback. AVFX+ offers instant access to thousands of production-quality assets, additional a la carte assets at a discount, and more that will empower VFX artists.

AVFX+ is flexible, offering three tiers that include Silver, Gold, and Elite. These tiers allow users to unlock more than $19,000 in value of our most in demand and popular VFX assets.

With AVFX+, Subscribers Will Get:

Instant access to 4000+ premium VFX assets

Up to 40% off any additional purchases

Unlimited royalty free license

A 30-day money back guarantee

“We are excited to introduce AVFX+, a new subscription that evolves our subscription offering into something greater,” said Rodolphe Pierre-Louis, Founder and CEO of ActionVFX. “Depending on the tier, AVFX+ can give you direct access to more than $19,000 worth of production-quality VFX assets. Top assets like Weather, Fire, Smoke, and more are instantly ready to download. Plus, you receive a perpetual discount on all future purchases. The value at this price point is unbeatable, and the ActionVFX library is now more accessible than ever before.”

ActionVFX offers both Individual Plans and Studio Plans. Both plans include instant access to VFX assets and a perpetual discount. Studio Plans are given additional features and support to meet the demands of the professional industry.

Learn more about AVFX+

Link to Digital Press Kit

About ActionVFX

ActionVFX’s mission is to build the best VFX Asset Marketplace in the world. We combine our love for filmmaking with technical expertise to create the world’s best and largest library of VFX stock footage assets. Whether you’re working on the next Avengers movie, a Netflix action series, or your own online content, the ActionVFX library gives you the tools you need to get amazing results. Footage is supplied at up to 6K resolution in EXR, Prores, and R3D formats.

Contacts

Cody Vineyard



[email protected]