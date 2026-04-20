Act of God or Breach of Contract? LegalMatch Explains How ‘Force Majeure’ Can Help When Supply Chains Break

With logistics delays expected to increase, more businesses are turning to contract language, like force majeure clauses, to understand their options when shipments stall.

Getting products from A to B has become unpredictable. Recent climate‑related disruptions have left many B2B suppliers and small manufacturers with delayed or canceled shipments, causing frustrated customers to threaten lawsuits for breach-of-contract.

It’s tempting to assume a client will be sympathetic when bad weather or other emergencies interrupt deliveries. But commercial contracts are often strict, and informal goodwill rarely protects you from liability. That’s why companies routinely check their agreements for force majeure (or “Act of God”) provisions – they can help, but whether they actually make a difference depends on a few practical factors:

Make sure the clause actually covers the event – just saying “bad weather” often won’t cut it, since most clauses (and the law) require performance to be prevented or truly impracticable, not merely harder.

Notify your counterparty promptly in the way the contract demands – don’t wait until everyone’s frustrated; many agreements have strict timing and form rules.

Show you tried to fix it: document reasonable alternatives you pursued (rerouted freight, used a different carrier, sourced substitutes, and keep the emails).

“It’s easy to assume customers will cut you some slack when a storm or other emergency halts shipments,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel. “But contracts are written around obligations, not weather reports. Ask a lawyer to read your force‑majeure language early – they can tell you whether it might apply and what immediate steps to take.”

If your supply chain is disrupted and you’re worried about breach‑of‑contract exposure, LegalMatch.com , a trusted attorney-client matching platform, can help. Simply submit case details to the platform, and you will receive free matches with local business law attorneys and/or breach-of-contract attorneys to review your contract and outline options. Visit LegalMatch.com to describe your situation and be matched with experienced counsel!

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire