ACT Entertainment Showcases Lil’ RAT at NAMM 2023

Pedal’s Compact Size and Substantial Sound Prove Essential to The Broken Circle Frontman Zakk DeBono

ANAHEIM, CA, MARCH 16, 2023 ― ACT Entertainment, an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of music and live performance equipment, will feature its Lil’ RAT distortion pedal at the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 11514). At just two inches wide, the Lil’ RAT is a compact version of the company’s classic RAT pedal, complete with matching controls and tonal quality. Since its launch, the Lil’ RAT has caught the attention of a wide array of musicians, including Zakk DeBono, frontman for Denver-based blues/rock band, The Broken Circle.

“I have tried virtually every distortion pedal on the market and nothing comes close to the Lil’ RAT,” says DeBono. “After I tried it once, I was hooked for life. You not only get the biggest sound, it’s also so little and easy to use. The Lil’ RAT feels like it is my heart and soul when I’m on stage and touring, I would be lost without it. I think it is the best pedal ever created.”

A versatile pedal that can be used as a primary distortion, the Lil’ RAT is especially powerful with arena rock rhythm tones and soaring leads. The pedal can also be used as a boost for solo performances even if a user already has a powerful amp.

With its compact size, the Lil’ RAT conserves priceless pedalboard real estate while also providing full-sized RAT pedal tones, attack and sustain. “The RAT Distortion Pedal has long been renowned by guitarists around the globe,” says Dale Williams, President, ACT Entertainment. “Our goal is to offer our customers the latest gear and solutions to empower and enhance their creative endeavors in the live music arena, and we feel the powerful presence of the Lil’ RAT does just that, for any genre of music. We look forward to sharing it with NAMM attendees.”

The Lil’ RAT offers the same tone and functionality of its predecessor, such as the familiar three-knob layout, rugged on/off footswitch and stylish “A” status LED, in a more compact format. The pedal features the legendary RAT filter control that can roll off brittle high-end frequencies with mix-piercing tones, and also allows the natural brightness of an instrument to shine through with a warm, cranked amp-like tone.

The pedal’s distortion dials in the perfect amount of gain, from mild dirty boost overdrive to full out fuzzy assault with total saturation. Additionally, the volume control lets users dial it in enough for a bypassed clean tone with a bit of grit, or crank it to push the limits of the amp.

In addition to its compact size, the Lil’ RAT is built road-ready with a near bullet-proof steel enclosure that can withstand any touring environment. The Lil’ RAT also features a 2.1mm standard barrel power jack and rear exiting jacks.

The Lil’ RAT has a suggested retail price of $119.99 USD and is available now.