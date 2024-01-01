ACT Entertainment Sales Team Expands with Two New Members and Territories

ACT Entertainment is pleased to announce the appointment of two members of the lighting sales team to newly designated sales territories. Jonathan Schneider and Asha Washington have been named as Regional Outside Sales Reps – Lighting for the South Central US and Southeast US, respectively.

“We are thrilled to continue growing the lighting sales team within ACT Entertainment,” says Director of Sales, Doug Mekanik. “Both Jonathan and Asha bring unique experiences to the overall team ranging in expertise from touring to prior sales territory management. By adding these two team members, we are able to provide our growing customer base with the personal, tailored relationship and resources they need and deserve.”

Dallas-based Jonathan Schneider was a Media Server Engineer, Lighting Tech and Crew Chief with Upstaging for the last 11 years. He worked on various tours, including Celtic Thunder, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, and served as the Hippo and network tech on WWE for eight years. Schneider has a BFA in Concert Design from the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, St. Louis where he minored in Theatrical Lighting and Sound Design.

“ACT is a very well-respected company in the industry with a fantastic product portfolio, and I am excited and honored to be joining this amazing team,” he says. “I am looking forward to continuing to develop strong relationships with our outstanding customers.”

Asha Washington is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the last five years she served as Inside Sales Rep and, most recently, Outside Sales Rep for Barbizon Lighting Company. Earlier, she was the Technical Director for the Beaufort County School District. She holds a BA in Fine Arts with a focus on technical theatre and lighting design from The University of South Carolina Aiken.

“Coming from a background as a technical director, I’ve seen firsthand how impactful the right tools and support can be, especially when it comes to inspiring creativity and problem-solving through technology,” she says. “Later, at Barbizon Lighting Company, I had the privilege of working closely with professionals across the industry, helping them to bring their creative visions to life through thoughtful solutions. So, joining ACT feels like a natural next step. ACT’s commitment to providing top-tier equipment isn’t just about staying ahead, it’s about truly supporting the people behind the production. Their continued growth and leadership are clear reflections of the value placed on customers, partners and the broader entertainment community.”